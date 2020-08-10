A European river cruise is one of the most wonderful things any traveller can enjoy, gliding down serene waters passing by different countries and landscapes from the comfort of a river ship.

After advising against cruise travel, the Foreign Office has now issued advice giving the go-ahead European river cruises, applying to popular cruise destinations like Germany, Austria, Italy and France.

With that in mind, here are the best European river cruises for 2021.

1. Enchanting Paris

Spend the festive season in the romantic City of Lights, then sail down the Seine and explore northern France with A-Rosa. See the twinkling Eiffel Tower and the markets of medieval Rouen before returning to a ship decked out with Christmas trees and festive decorations.

A-Rosa 4-night ‘Seine Enchanting Lights’ cruise aboard A-Rosa Viva, round trip from Paris/Le Pecq via Rouen and Mantes-la-Jolie, departing 18 December 2021, from £357, arosa-cruises.com

2. Taste of the Danube