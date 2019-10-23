Ahead of the launch of its new family-oriented ship in 2021, A-Rosa River Cruises has given us a sneak preview of what’s in store, releasing renderings of a family cabin.

The yet-to-be-named ‘E-Motion’ ship is set to launch in spring 2021, sailing on the river Rhine and appealing to families and multigenerational groups.

Making river cruising family-friendly, the spacious 28m2 family cabins will sleep up to five people, and feature a large double bed, sofa bed and two bunk beds, complete with peepholes and curtains for privacy.

In a first for river cruising, the cabin will also feature a play area and bathroom with shower and two sinks, along with a separate toilet.

Making the cruise plain sailing for parents, each family cabin will be given a toy box, filled with age-appropriate toys for little ones.

A-Rosa’s new ship is set to redefine river cruising, a cruise market that is not usually geared towards families with young children.

On top of the family cabins and toy boxes, the shiny new vessel will have a separate children’s pool (next to the large main swimming pool) and dedicated kids club room.

Giving adults some time to recuperate, the ship’s restaurant will even have a children’s area where children can eat together with their siblings and new-found friends.

Along with the spacious family cabin, the ship will feature 119, 21m2 standard cabins, which will also have a separate living alcove.

For those looking to travel in style, seven 26m2 balcony suites will be available to book, located in a separate suite area on the ship.

A-Rosa’s new ship is set to launch on the Rhine in 2021, offering a number of itineraries and city break options. The ‘E-motion’ ship will have battery propulsion and air bubble technology, helping to protect the waterways it sails.

Larger than her sister ships, it will feature four decks and span approximately 18 metres in width, with all cabins coming with a separate sleeping and sitting area, along with generous amounts of storage.