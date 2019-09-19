Ever fancied yourself as the next Joni Mitchell or Leonard Cohen? Now’s your chance to put that theory to the test as river cruise line A-Rosa is hosting an on-board music competition with a difference in 2020.

The river cruise line is inviting all passengers who write and perform their own original songs to apply and take part.

In a bid to uncover unknown artists and talented musicians in true X Factor-style, the Showtime competition will see singer-songwriters compete in lounge concerts on board selected A-Rosa’s ships.

The winner will take home the amazing grand prize of €40,000 and the opportunity to make an appearance at the International Music Awards in Berlin.

The unique competition will run from April to October 2020 on board all A-Rosa ships on the Danube and Rhine.

“Our singer-songwriter competition will provide guests with exciting new, high-quality entertainment and will allow them to discover and directly support up and coming artists,” commented Kirsten Schreiber, product manager at A-Rosa River Cruises.

“For A-Rosa, it will allow us to promote talented newcomers and have them onboard performing for years to come.”

Applications are now open and artists or bands can enter online before 2 December 2019.

After this, a panel of experts will select the 60 artists and bands that will perform in the competition in 2020.

Successful applicants will be invited to join two seven-night cruises next year on the Danube and the Rhine, where they will perform two live evening gigs to guests on board.

Each artist will also provide an authentic insight into their personality during a 30-minute interview about their life and work in music. Guests on each cruise will be asked to evaluate the artist or band performance.

All 60 participants will receive an allowance for their expenses and the opportunity to enjoy two full seven-night cruises exploring European cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Vienna and Budapest.

Once all the artists have performed on board, A-Rosa’s expert panel will choose 10 semi-finalists from the 20 performers with the best scores from the guests.

Semi-final concerts will then take place on board from 10-18 October 2020, from which four finalists will be selected.

The 10 semi-finalists will also receive prize money of €2500 per artist or band and will also be invited to perform regularly on A-Rosa ships in 2021 and beyond.

A Grand Final cruise will take place at the end of October on the Rhine, when all four finalists will perform. The audience will then vote for the ‘audience winner’, who will receive €5,000.

The overall winner will then be picked by A-Rosa’s judging panel for the night.

For more information and to enter, visit: arosa-cruises.com/showtime.