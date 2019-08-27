Wondering how my husband and I, and our three girls, had ended up eyeballing a bear ready for lunch? Well, we dropped in for a coffee at one of Hoonah’s few shops and starting chatting to the lady on the till. “You wanna see some bears?” she asked.

The girls nodded, hypnotised by her breezy confidence and her waist-length golden hair. Before we knew it, Alison (as we now knew her) or Goldilocks (as the girls inevitably dubbed her) had grabbed her gun and we were on our way.

Alaska is like that. The people are relaxed, practical and very welcoming, but they do things differently here. They have to, in this vast wilderness with few people and fewer roads, where even the state capital can only be reached by sea or air. Tourism is its lifeblood now, which is why many folk wear two hats, and there’s nothing so unusual about a cashier turned wildlife tour-guide.

Our Cruise Itinerary

Our Alaska family cruise adventure had begun in Vancouver, as most such voyages do. Perfectly situated between the Pacific and the North Shore Mountains, this is consistently voted one of the world’s top five cities to live in. There are many cruise lines that sail to Alaska from which to choose, but we were sailing with Crystal Cruises.

Once you have got over the flight (ten hours) and the time difference (eight), it isn’t hard to see why. Walking and cycling are a way of life here, the terrain is easy and I’ve never seen a greener city.