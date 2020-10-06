Giving us something to look forward to, and travellers a second chance to book, APT has rescheduled its exclusive 2021 river cruise with Aled Jones MBE.

The cruise was due to take part in spring 2021, but has now been pushed back to the summer – departing on 11 June 2021.

The rescheduling was due to operational changes within the cruise line, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Classical singer and presenter Aled Jones will step on board the ship in summer for three days of exclusive events.

These events include a ‘meet and greet’ session in the ship’s panoramic True North Lounge, and a spectacular private performance from Aled in Cologne.

Showing off some of Europe’s most stunning scenery, the APT’s new Travelmarvel contemporary river ship will sail the Rhine & Moselle rivers, sailing between Amsterdam and Basel.

Aled will join the river cruise on day two for the meet and greet, with the ship arriving in Cologne the following day.

Passengers will disembark in Cologne and get a guided tour of the imposing Cologne Cathedral, before watching Aled in a 60-minute private concert exclusively for APT guests.

Guests will also get to enjoy Cochem, Rudesheim, Strasbourg and Bamberg on the seven-night sailing.

“I am delighted to be joining the new APT ’Legends of the Rhine & Moselle’ cruise aboard the new contemporary Travelmarvel contemporary river ship,” said Aled Jones.

“APT has postponed the cruise to June, which will make the journey even more exciting when it comes around.

“I am looking forward to getting back onto the river to enjoy the beautiful scenery and soak up the delightful on-board atmosphere.

“I will be dining and enjoying a chat with all the guests and whilst in Cologne I will be taking to the stage to perform an exclusive classical concert for the APT guests.”

Prices for the Legends of the Rhine and Moselle with Alex Jones cruises start at £1,595 per person (cheaper than before), and guests who book onto this itinerary will also be protected by APT’s APT Assurance – which includes flexible booking terms.

The river cruise line will also adhere to a strict set of health and safety protocols, such as using hospital grade disinfectant and making masks available for all passengers.

Visit aptouring.co.uk for more information.