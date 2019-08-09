World of Cruising Magazine

We thought there was nothing more festive than a trip to a classic German Christmas market, where you famously can stock up on treats and gifts from wooden stalls and sip on mugs of glühwein (mulled wine) while walking the picturesque cobbled streets, which have been decorated in festive twinkling lights.

However, it turns out we were wrong as The River Cruise Line has added another festive treat to its classic Christmas river cruise itinerary – an exclusive evening of music from national treasure Aled Jones in the stunning surroundings of Cologne’s 19th-century Trinitatiskirche.

Sailing aboard the four star MS Serenity, the five-day cruise will feature some of Europe’s oldest and largest markets, including the bustling squares of former capital Bonn, the wine town of Koblenz, where the Rhine and Moselle rivers meet.

Passengers will be able to take in the beautiful scenery of the Rhine with its castles, vineyards and riverside villages. The cruise ends in Cologne, where there will be time to explore before guests can sit down to enjoy the special festive concert by Aled Jones. Following the concert, guests will receive a complimentary signed copy of his latest album.

Get on Board

The River Cruise Line’s five-day German Christmas Markets itinerary featuring Aled Jones departs on 10 December priced from £695pp, based on two sharing an en-suite cabin aboard the four-star MS Serenity on full board basis, including return coach travel from the UK, ferry crossing from Dover, Christmas concert in Cologne performed by Aled Jones and services of a cruise manager throughout.

For more information, visit rivercruiseline.co.uk.