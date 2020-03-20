These are tricky times we live in currently and yet, Aled Jones still manages to keep on smiling.

Along with continuing his successful music tours, the famed classical Welsh singer has excitingly partnered with Melbourne-based cruise operator APT for an exclusive sailing aboard the group’s brand new vessel Travelmarvel Capella.

During an eight-day cruise along the Rhine and Moselle rivers, sailing between Amsterdam and Basel, Aled will be delighting passengers with meet-and-greet sessions, intimate dinners and exclusive performances as they sail through one of European’s most picturesque stretches.

We caught up with Aled ahead of next year to discuss what passengers can expect on board his river cruise, his love of Australia and performing for Charles and Diana in their living room.

Have you been on a cruise before? If so, where did you go and what do you like about cruising?

I’ve cruised so much from the big ships to the intimate ones, too. My favourite is definitely the river cruises as you’re so close to the destinations, it feels like you’re touching history. I’ve cruised all over the world, always performing as I go.

What can passengers expect when they cruise with you next spring?

A fantastic fun time – music that means the world to me, performed by myself and my team who I’ve been with for more than 20 years. As the ship is an elegant size, I will be around all the time for photos and chats.

How did the partnership between you and APT Touring come about?

I’ve really been impressed by APT and how they operate. I’ve got to know Paul and the APT team very well and we’re very similar in that, we want everyone on board to have the best time ever! I also happen to love all things Oz.

What are you most looking forward to about the cruise?

I’m looking forward to singing in the gorgeous church; it has to be seen to be believed. And of course, mingling with the passengers.

Have you been to Cologne before?

Yes, I sang there as a boy.

What’s been your most memorable travel experience?

Touring Australia with my son. It was a month of concerts and adventures! We even swam with a shark for about one second.

If you could live anywhere else in the world where would it be?

Australia – I go there every year.

Where’s on your travel bucket list?

French Polynesia and Fregate Island.

What’s your ultimate travel must-have?

I always travel with great noise-cancelling headphones – essential when going long distances.

What are your suitcase essentials?

The usual – I overpack!

What has been the highlight of your career?

Impossible to answer. Singing for royalty especially Charles and Diana in their living room, performing with Bernstein, releasing 39 albums and having the bestselling classical record of all time in Australia are all up there.

What else have you got planned for this year?

A cathedral tour, a book and a record – all based on blessings from around the world.

Get on Board

Eight-day ‘Legends of the Rhine & Moselle with Aled Jones’ cruise will depart on 16 April 2021, with prices starting from £1,595pp, atptouring.co.uk.