The winners of the Wave Awards 2019 have been revealed
Your votes have been tallied, the gongs have been dished out and we’re thrilled to announce the cruise lines, companies and people you voted to win a Passenger Favourite award at the Wave Awards 2019.
A record number of votes cast saw some tight calls across the seven different categories – with just a few hundred votes separating some – and the winners on the night were thrilled with your vote of confidence.
Royal Caribbean scooped the Favourite Ocean Cruise Line award – no doubt due to the splendid success of Symphony of the Seas – and Viking River Cruises won Favourite River Cruise Line for the second year on the spin.
Finalists attended a glittering ceremony and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, where they were treated to first-class entertainment from Marella Cruises and comedian Hal Cruttenden.
Other highlights of the night included the John Honeywell Award, named after the former editor-at-large of World of Cruising and a true industry legend, which was presented to Mike Rodwell and Mike Evans of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines for their countless years of service to the cruise industry.
A huge thank you to everybody who cast a vote in this year’s awards, it has been our most successful one yet and we couldn’t have done it without you.
The full list of winners are listed below – did your favourite win?
PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
- Ben & David – Cruise With Ben & David
Favourite Cruise Travel Agent
- Bolsover Cruise Club
Favourite Cruise Destination
- Barbados
Favourite Luxury/Premium Cruise Line
- Celebrity Cruises
Favourite Specialist Cruise Line
- Silversea Cruises
- Highly Commended – Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Favourite River Cruise Line
- Viking River Cruises
Favourite Ocean Cruise Line
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
OCEAN CATEGORIES
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
- Highly Commended – MSC Cruises
- Avalon Waterways
- Seabourn
- Highly Commended – Crystal Cruises
- Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
- Celebrity Cruises
- G Adventures
- Saga Cruises
- Voyages to Antiquity
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Line– Symphony of the Seas
- Saga Cruises
- Highly Commended – Cruise & Maritime Voyages
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
- Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
AGENT CATEGORIES
- Trailfinders
- Iglu Cruise
- Highly Commended – Cruise Nation
- WTH UK
- Highly Commended – Cruise Nation
- Advantage Travel Partnership
INDUSTRY CATEGORIES
- ROL Cruise – Cruise Miles Loyalty Programme
- Intrepid Travel
- Highly Commended – G Adventures
- Titan Travel
- Azamara Club Cruises
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Celebrity Cruises
ONBOARD CATEGORIES
Best for Accommodation
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best for Cuisine
- Oceania Cruises
- Highly Commended – Crystal Cruises
Best for Entertainment
- MSC Cruises
- Highly Commended – Marella Cruises
Best for Enrichment
- Voyages to Antiquity
Best for Wellbeing/Spas
- Marella Cruises
- Highly Commended – Regent Seven Seas Cruises
PORTS & DESTINATIONS CATEGORIES
- Greece – Greek National Tourism Organisation
- Highly Commended – Jamaica – Cruise Jamaica
- Port of Seattle
- Highly Commended – ABP Southampton
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Wellness Shore Excursions
- Highly Commended – Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services – VIP tour of Kennedy Space Center