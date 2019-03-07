The winners of the Wave Awards 2019 have been revealed

Your votes have been tallied, the gongs have been dished out and we’re thrilled to announce the cruise lines, companies and people you voted to win a Passenger Favourite award at the Wave Awards 2019.

A record number of votes cast saw some tight calls across the seven different categories – with just a few hundred votes separating some – and the winners on the night were thrilled with your vote of confidence.

Royal Caribbean scooped the Favourite Ocean Cruise Line award – no doubt due to the splendid success of Symphony of the Seas – and Viking River Cruises won Favourite River Cruise Line for the second year on the spin.

Finalists attended a glittering ceremony and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, where they were treated to first-class entertainment from Marella Cruises and comedian Hal Cruttenden.

Other highlights of the night included the John Honeywell Award, named after the former editor-at-large of World of Cruising and a true industry legend, which was presented to Mike Rodwell and Mike Evans of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines for their countless years of service to the cruise industry.

A huge thank you to everybody who cast a vote in this year’s awards, it has been our most successful one yet and we couldn’t have done it without you.

The full list of winners are listed below – did your favourite win?

PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES

Favourite Travel Cruise Blogger
  • Ben & David – Cruise With Ben & David

Favourite Cruise Travel Agent

  • Bolsover Cruise Club

Favourite Cruise Destination

  • Barbados

Favourite Luxury/Premium Cruise Line

  • Celebrity Cruises

Favourite Specialist Cruise Line

  • Silversea Cruises
  • Highly Commended – Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Favourite River Cruise Line

  • Viking River Cruises

Favourite Ocean Cruise Line

  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

OCEAN CATEGORIES

Best Ocean Cruise Line
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
  • Highly Commended – MSC Cruises
Best River Cruise Line
  • Avalon Waterways
Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line 
  • Seabourn
  • Highly Commended – Crystal Cruises
Best Luxury River Cruise Line
  • Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Best Premium Cruise Line
  • Celebrity Cruises
Best Expedition Cruise Line
  • G Adventures
Best for Solo Travellers (ocean or river)
  • Saga Cruises
Best Specialist Cruise Line
  • Voyages to Antiquity
Best New Ship Launch  
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Line– Symphony of the Seas
Best Value-for-money Cruise Line (ocean or river)
  • Saga Cruises
  • Highly Commended – Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Best Family Cruise Line
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
Grand Prix Award
  • Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

AGENT CATEGORIES

Best Retail Agent
  • Trailfinders
Best Non-Retail Agent
  • Iglu Cruise
  • Highly Commended – Cruise Nation
Best Online Agent
  • WTH UK
  • Highly Commended – Cruise Nation
Best Agent Consortia or Homeworking Agency
  • Advantage Travel Partnership

INDUSTRY CATEGORIES

Best Advertising, PR or Marketing Campaign
  • ROL Cruise – Cruise Miles Loyalty Programme
Best Escorted & Specialist Tour Operator
  • Intrepid Travel
  • Highly Commended – G Adventures
Best Transfer Service
  • Titan Travel
Best Digital or Web-based Platform or Service
  • Azamara Club Cruises
Best Environmental Initiative
  • Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Use of Technology
  • Celebrity Cruises

ONBOARD CATEGORIES

Best for Accommodation

  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best for Cuisine

  • Oceania Cruises
  • Highly Commended – Crystal Cruises

Best for Entertainment

  • MSC Cruises
  • Highly Commended – Marella Cruises

Best for Enrichment

  • Voyages to Antiquity

Best for Wellbeing/Spas

  • Marella Cruises
  • Highly Commended – Regent Seven Seas Cruises

PORTS & DESTINATIONS CATEGORIES

Best Destination (Port or Country)
  • Greece – Greek National Tourism Organisation
  • Highly Commended – Jamaica – Cruise Jamaica
Best Port
  • Port of Seattle
  • Highly Commended – ABP Southampton
Best Excursion
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Wellness Shore Excursions
  • Highly Commended – Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services – VIP tour of Kennedy Space Center
