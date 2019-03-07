The winners of the Wave Awards 2019 have been revealed

Your votes have been tallied, the gongs have been dished out and we’re thrilled to announce the cruise lines, companies and people you voted to win a Passenger Favourite award at the Wave Awards 2019.

A record number of votes cast saw some tight calls across the seven different categories – with just a few hundred votes separating some – and the winners on the night were thrilled with your vote of confidence.

Royal Caribbean scooped the Favourite Ocean Cruise Line award – no doubt due to the splendid success of Symphony of the Seas – and Viking River Cruises won Favourite River Cruise Line for the second year on the spin.

Finalists attended a glittering ceremony and gala dinner at London’s De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, where they were treated to first-class entertainment from Marella Cruises and comedian Hal Cruttenden.

Other highlights of the night included the John Honeywell Award, named after the former editor-at-large of World of Cruising and a true industry legend, which was presented to Mike Rodwell and Mike Evans of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines for their countless years of service to the cruise industry.

A huge thank you to everybody who cast a vote in this year’s awards, it has been our most successful one yet and we couldn’t have done it without you.

The full list of winners are listed below – did your favourite win?