It’s not every day a cruise ship gets named one of the greatest places in the world to be, let alone a much smaller river cruise ship.

Upping the ante for the river cruise industry, AmaWaterways’ new ship AmaMagna has made its way onto the coveted roster of Time Magazine‘s ‘World’s Greatest Places’ for 2019.

The list showcases the 100 best global destinations, and at double the width of traditional European river cruise ships, and uber luxurious, AmaMagna one of those global destinations.

The ship launched onto the Danube‘s beautiful waters in May this year, and sails just 198 guests along the famous waterway, running through the heart of Europe.

More than half of her 98 staterooms are all designed to look like ocean-style suites, with full outside balconies, open seating areas and opulent bathrooms.

Because of her width, AmaMagna offers more dining venues, wellness and leisure spaces than her competitors, coming with four restaurants, a sun-deck pool and whirlpool and Zen Wellness Studio.

Totally on trend with consumer’s changing habits, the wellness centre comes with a large fitness centre, two massage rooms and a juice bar – serving up freshly squeezed juices and smoothies to guests.

“AmaMagna started as a dream, and we are proud to see her earning such prestigious recognition,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.

“This ship is unique in so many ways, and since she set sail earlier this summer, we have continued to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests and travel partners.”

If you’re looking to book onto AmaMagna, AmaWaterways is running a special deal for booking made this year, offering guests up to £1,000 per person in savings.

The cruise line released its 2020 brochure this week, and with that came a host of new destinations, of course, new AmaMagna, and an abundance of savings for customers booking before 31 December 2019, with some deals even including complimentary flights and overseas transfers on European cruises.