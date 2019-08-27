We love a river cruise, even more so a luxury river cruise, and whetting our appetite for 2020 AmaWaterways has unveiled its 2020 brochure, featuring new destinations, and of course, sailings on sparkling new AmaMagna.

But it gets better, as the new brochure even features savings of up to £1,000 per person, with some deals even including complimentary flights and overseas transfers on European cruises.

In fact, all European cruises are currently on offer with savings of between £400 and £1,000 per person, with the level of savings varying from month to month.

Along with incredible savings, the brochure also features sailings on the line’s gorgeous new river ship, AmaMagna, with the vessel sailing on both the Upper and Lower Danube.

Double the width of her sister ships, and therefore more spacious and luxuries, AmaMagna will sail three new itineraries along with stunning river, including a seven-night ‘Magna on the Danube’ cruise from Vilshofen to Budapest (or reverse).

She’ll also sail an intriguing Gems of Southeast Europe itinerary, taking guests from Budapest to Giurgiu, a cruise already offered on AmaCerto.

The exciting new brochure will also feature sailings for AmaSiena, the line’s 24th ship hitting the water in July 2020. The elegant 156-passengers ship is the sister ship to AmaKirstina, the highest-rated ship in the Berlitz Guide to River Cruising, and has twin-balcony staterooms, multiple dining venues, a pool with swim-up bar and fitness centre.

Also gracing Europe’s waterways, she’ll sail the Main, Rhine and Moselle, also sailing through the Netherlands.

But that isn’t it for AmaWaterways and its new 2020 brochure, the line has also added three new land extensions to its programmes, in Istanbul, Nice and Bangkok.

Three of the most enticing and intoxicating cities in the world, guests will be able to add on a pre- or post-cruise stay, which includes luxury accommodation and sightseeing.

Interested? Prices start from £1,287pp (including a £1,000 saving) for a Category E Stateroom on the seven-night Captivating Rhine cruise, sailing on 28 March 2020 and including free flights and overseas transfers. You can even lock your wallet away in your cabin’s safe, as all AmaWaterways cruises include full board, wine, beer and soft drinks with meals, a choice of excursions and unlimited WiFi.

For more information, visit amawaterways.co.uk.