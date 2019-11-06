As scary as it seems, 2021 isn’t that far away, and giving us some serious cruise holiday inspiration AmaWaterways has announced that its 2021 sailings are now open for booking.

In 2021, the line will welcome a new state-of-the-art ship, along with launching four exciting new itineraries and a host of pre- and post-cruise land programmes across Europe.

Joining the line’s river fleet, 156-passenger AmaLucia will launch in March 2021 and will feature signature twin balconies, connecting staterooms and a host of delicious dining venues.

Along with the launch of AmaLucia, AmaWaterways will be launching four new European seven-night itineraries, sailing across the Seine & Paris, Burgundy & Provence, Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps, and Holland & Belgium.

In addition to the new itineraries, AmaWaterways is also raising the bar on its pre- and post-cruise experiences, such as a new land extension in the Champagne region.

“We couldn’t be more excited to unveil all of the new offerings we have for 2021,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.

“France is in the spotlight and as godmother of AmaKristina, I am thrilled to see her moving over to the Rhône to join AmaCello who will take on a new itinerary exploring both the Burgundy and Provence regions.

“We have also added more lower Danube cruises and new land programs to Geneva and Lake Como – all designed to please our loyal repeat guests and attract discerning travellers looking for unique experiences!”

Cruisers booking by 30 April 2020 will also receive a five per cent cruise discount on balcony staterooms and suites for all 2021 Mekong and Europe cruises (excluding Holiday cruises), plus up to $1,500 savings per stateroom on select sailings.