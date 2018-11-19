Athens is one of those cities – along with Rome and London – that you simply have to visit. It is the birthplace of civilization. A city of culture, art and science which remains unparalleled despite its recent economic woes.

The capital of Greece is, unsurprisingly, one of the oldest cities in the world and played an integral part in the workings and successes of Ancient Greece. And it has a host of activities, buildings and landmarks that showcase this incredible history

But today, Athens is fast becoming one of the go-to destinations for millennials, as it combines historical sites, such as the Acropolis, with trendy bars and restaurants, as well as a popular nightlife scene.