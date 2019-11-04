Ahead of the launch of the exciting new expedition ship, Aurora Expeditions has christened its new expedition ship, Greg Mortimer.

The ceremony took place in the snow-capped mountains of Ushuaia, Argentina, a sign of some of the ship’s stunning and intrepid itineraries to come.

Taking on the iconic role of godmother, Australian mountaineer and explorer Greg Mortimer’s wife, Margaret Mortimer smashed a ceremonial piece of Antarctic ice against the bow of the ship, making a change from the usual bottle of champagne.

“I name this ship Greg Mortimer. May God bless her and all who sail in her”, said Margaret, speaking at the christening.

Margaret was joined by her husband Greg, who the ship is named after and is co-founder of Aurora Expeditions.

“It never crossed my mind that I would one day be Godmother to a ship named after my husband,” she added. I am so proud to be launching his namesake and pay tribute to all those hard-working people who have made this ship a reality.

For future expeditioners, I hope you enjoy many hours of life changing moments on board the Greg Mortimer.”

“We are so proud to be launching this first in expedition cruising here today. We are excited to invite our guests to experience Mother Nature at her best and visit the most remote areas in the world, all whilst in the refined and relaxed comfort of the Greg Mortimer,” added managing director of Aurora Expeditions, Robert Halfpenny.

“Integral to Aurora Expeditions’ DNA is sustainability and preservation of natural areas, and that is showcased in the design of the Greg Mortimer with anchorless technology and reduced emissions.

“With our small expedition ships, lower environmental impact and improved comfort, Aurora Expeditions really is leading the way in expedition cruising.”

Greg Mortimer will be the first vessel to use the patented Ulstein X-Bow technology, an inverted bow design that allows the ship to sail with greater stability.

Taking 120 passengers through the Drake Passage, Antarctica, Norway and the Arctic, the Greg Mortimer will have hydraulic viewing platforms, a host of zodiacs and top-notch safety features, not to mention comfortable, sleek and modern interiors.