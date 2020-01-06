Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has stepped in to help those affected by Australia‘s escalating bushfires, offering its assistance with evacuations on Kangaroo Island.

CMV’s ship Vasco da Gama was due to dock at Penneshaw Kangaroo Island on Saturday 4 January, as part of her 4-night South Australian Icons itinerary. However, due to growing concern over the fire, the South Australian Country Fire Service advised CMV to cancel its port of call.

In the wake of the cancellation, the cruise line has offered its support with evacuations of local islanders and tourists, contacting the South Australian Country Fire Service.

“CMV was advised at 08:38 on Saturday morning that the assistance of Vasco da Gama was not necessary, and she continued on her voyage. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the Australian bushfires,” said Dean Brazier, Managing Director CMV Australia.

Following the cancellation, Vasco da Gama continued on her voyage to Port Lincoln, returning to Adelaide today as scheduled.

“We wish to thank our guests on board for their patience and understanding of the itinerary change and imagine that they were in support of assisting the bushfire effort and those on Kangaroo Island. We would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time,” added Brazier.

Australia, plagued by soaring 40C temperatures and strong winds, is suffering one of the worst bushfires on record, devastating communities, homes, forests and leaving thousands of people homeless.

So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead, with half a billion animals said to have tragically perished from the Australia fires. CMV Australia guests have also confronted to the Australian Red Cross’ Bushfire Relief.

More than 130 fires are still burning across New South Wales, with areas in Victoria and South Australia also affected.

Hot posts for many cruise lines, CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Australasia, revealed only minor changes have been made to a small number of cruises visit parts of south-eastern Australia.

Speaking to Cruise Critic, a spokesperson said: “The country’s major cities and the majority of its coastline remain open to visitors and most cruises are continuing unaffected and as scheduled.”