For more than 15 years, Avalon Waterways has been offering spacious, refined and relaxing river cruises down some of the world’s most beautiful waterways, in Europe, Asia and South America.

The cruise line offers 80 sailings in 10 countries, including the Danube, Rhine, Mekong and Amazon.

Now, it’s turning its attention completely to post-Covid-19 health and safety, preparing customers to return on board its ships by launching its new Avalon Assurance Programme.

Going above and beyond, the programme is ingrained into daily life on board, from full medical-grade cleaning between sailings to a new way of life on board – think lots of fresh air, table service and smaller excursion groups.

Right from the start, travellers will be made to feel at ease, with new embarkation procedures that include social distancing throughout boarding, mandatory health screening and touch-free temperature checks, for all passengers and crew. Luggage will also be thoroughly disinfected prior to boarding, meaning no germs can make their way onto the ship.

Once on board, passengers will be able to unwind in a spacious, relaxing and safe environment, particularly in the Panorama Suites with their open-air balconies.

Going above and beyond, Avalon has also made sure that air is not circulated between staterooms, with each staterooms air mixed with fresh outside air, instead.

Thanks to a special new upgrade offer, guests who book a B, A or P cabin on select European sailings will actually be upgraded to the award-winning Panorama Suite, benefitting from the sprawling open-air balconies and saving an average of £999 per person.

The cruise line has gone above and beyond to maintain the relaxing, discerning feeling of its river cruises, while installing strict measures to make the ships as safe as possible.

Giving passengers even more space and peace of mind, all ships will be at a reduced capacity, and crew will wear face masks throughout the voyages. Avalon is also championing new, innovative technology, such as electrostatic and UV disinfecting system, and hourly cleaning of public spaces.

When it comes to food and drink, dining will still be an elegant and indulgent affair, with even more dining venues for more dining space per person.

In fact, you won’t miss the buffet at all, as the same great food will be served to your table, a la carte, by crew members. Think dining on four-course dinners curated by leading Austrian chefs the Brothers Wrenkh, without you having to leave your seat.

All Avalon Waterways crew are fit and healthy, requiring a medical certificate prior to the start of the contract, along with daily temperature checks.

With Europe’s rivers starting to reopen, and the UK Foreign Office no longer advising against river cruising, it’s the perfect time to book a cruise with Avalon Waterways. This is down to the Avalon Assurance programme, offering complete peace of mind.

With Avalon, travellers can glide down the magical Blue Danube, past castles and churches on the Rhine or by vineyards and romantic French villages on the Seine.

A truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, the cruise line has also just launched its 2022 river cruises to Oberammergau to see the Passion Play.

Taking place just once a decade, the Passion Play tells the story of the crucifixion of Christ and was originally scheduled to take place this year. Passengers can choose from a Danube or Rhine river cruise, combined with tickets to the world-famous production.

What makes Avalon Waterways’ ships even more perfect for your return to river cruising is that they are 30 per cent larger than the industry standard, with open-air balconies and ships holding just 150 passengers. In fact, every ship the average guest-to-crew ration is 3:1.

For more details on the Avalon Assurance Programme, or to start planning your next river cruise, head to avalonwaterways.co.uk.