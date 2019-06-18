Sadly for avid cruisers, not all of the world and its wonders can be accessed by sea or ocean, which is why cruise lines today are offering pre- and post- shore excursions that take guests inland so that they can experience the destinations in depth.

In its bid to venture beyond the sea, Azamara has revealed its comprehensive new destination-focused programme, which includes the largest selection of pre and post-voyage land tours in the cruise industry. Guests can now choose from more than 1,700 land excursions, all of which have been designed “to show the Azamara traveller ‘a whole new world’,” according to the cruise line’s CEO and president Larry Pimental.

From October 2019, every single Azamara voyage will provide “a variety of unique curated products”, which include benefits such as longer stays, more overnights and night touring.

Some of the brand’s exciting land tours include:

AzAmazing Journeys:

This carefully curated programme consist of small, intimate groups led by expert guides, which take guests off-the-beaten-path to discover local cultures and interactive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Journeys last from three to six days, with the exception of long train journeys.

Land Journeys:

For those of you looking to see some of the world’s cities in a new light, Azamara’s Land Journeys progamme is just the ticket. This specialised travel experience takes guests on a tour of a number of captivating destinations, revealing both iconic landmarks as well as hidden gems. These excursions last anywhere from three to six-nights and include accommodation from four to five-star hotels to boutique inns and luxury lodges.

Stay Local:

Cruisers who would rather explore a single destination in depth should opt for this immersive programme, which allows guests to explore the local life of a particular city with a two- or three-night stay and in-depth tour. Some of the new cities available include Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Auckland, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Dubai, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Tahiti and Sydney.

All land packages include most breakfast and a variety of authentic meals throughout their journey; transfers to/from voyage, airport, and between land tour cities; tour directors, and explorations led by local experts, from geologists and naturalists to sommeliers.

To highlight this evolution and renewed focus on destination-focused cruise itineraries, Azamara has removed Club Cruises from its name and given its logo a renewed lease of life.

For more information visit www.azamara.com/land.