Blinking in the Norwegian sun, my fellow guests and I have just finished our tour of Honningsvag, the northernmost village in Europe.

The North Cape is just 18 miles away so it’s no surprise that this beautiful destination welcomes more than 1,000 cruise ships each summer to one of the busiest ports in northern Europe. Yet if you truly want to get away from it all, there are few better destinations than this.

It feels apt that my time here is rounded off with fresh king crab, a locally brewed beer and a charming performance from three young residents, outlining the unique history of this beautiful part of the world.