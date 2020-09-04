Azura is a ship that has been designed for a British cruiser. From its traditional decor and classic British cuisine to its sports bars stocked with ales and gins, it offers everything for the true Anglophile.

And this fact has most certainly been highlighted by the hilarious cruise ship secret revealed by its owner, P&O Cruises. According to the cruise line, an unbelievable 3,616,000 cups of tea are brewed and served on board Azura each year – confirming once and for all what we Brits have known all along, that we’re totally dependent on the quintessential English beverage.

Furthermore, P&O has also revealed that accompanying all of that tea being drunk were 219,000 scones being consumed each year by guests on board.

Another sneaky fact that you may not have known about the much-loved ship is that it required an incredible 300 tonnes of paint to decorate both Azura and her sister ship, Ventura – which incidentally is five times the amount of paint required to cover the Eiffel Tower.

Both British ships feature 11 acres of carpet, which is enough to cover all the home grounds of the teams in the Six Nations.

Finally, an astonishing 5,475,000 meals will be prepared throughout a year on Azura.

Of course, along with the majority of P&O Cruises’ fleet, Azura has been spending much of her time navigating the waters along the south coast of England as she awaits to resume sailings following the pandemic.

She is currently anchored off the coast of Maidencombe, Devon, with her near-identical sister, Ventura.

Weighing in at a mighty 116,000 gross tons and measuring 951ft long, this family-friendly vessel can accommodate up to 3,100 guests and 1,250 crew, the total of which is enough to form an impressive 390 football teams.

However, like many cruise ships today, Azura stands empty due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), which has halted all cruise travel since March 2020.

With 14 passenger decks and over 1500 cabins, at least 900 of which include private balconies, the Azura cruise ship offers the perfect balance for families looking to spend quality time both together and apart.

With an abundance of places to eat, drink and be entertained, four pools, excellent children’s facilities and even an outdoor cinema, there is more than enough to keep the whole family content during their time at sea.

In April 2020, Azura was set to receive an extensive multi-million-pound refit. This included an overhaul of the open decks incorporating an improved alfresco bar and food experiences, new canopies and deck furniture, and revitalised pool areas.

Inside, passenger favourites including the Blue Bar, Brodies and Malabar were set to receive enhancements, along with a ship-wide makeover with new carpets, furniture and furnishing across all public spaces.

However, due to the global pandemic, Azura’s time in dry-dock has been delayed with as yet no inkling as to when she will receive the refresh she deserves.

P&O Cruises also announced this month that it was once again extending its cruise cancellations until mid-November, as the UK government continues to advise against cruise ship travel (with the exception of river cruises) at this time amid coronavirus.

The cruise line did have some good news, however, as it did announce plans to take delivery of its new cruise ship, Iona, before the autumn.

Visit pocruises.com for more information on Azura.