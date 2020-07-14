It came as quite a blow when the FCO released its statement last week advising British nationals against all cruise ship travel at this time due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced its decision to extend the delay to the resumption of its sailing operations until 28 August, having originally planned to resume sailings towards the end of this month.

In an official statement, the cruise line cited “mounting pressures” to change its reopening plans “amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases in many states across the country”, as well as new restrictions from the Bahamas, as being the reasons for the latest delay.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO, Oneil Khosa, said: “Upon announcing that we would resume cruising in late July, we were thrilled to see a great deal of demand, demonstrating that there is a strong appetite amongst travelers for our unique short-cruise ‘microcation’ product.

“At this time, we remain the only cruise line in the country to have received a “green status” from the CDC on our No Sail Response plan, meaning we have met all requirements in providing a safe environment for our crew members to work and disembark via non-commercial travel.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve continued preparations to return to Grand Bahama Island while keeping an eye on the overall landscape, which continues to evolve.

“In recent days, amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases in many states across the country, we’ve seen mounting pressures to modify reopening plans and consideration of the return of stay-at-home orders.

“Additionally, new restrictions from the Bahamas have been announced, requiring travellers to present a negative swab test prior to entry. In an effort to provide the safest environment for our passengers and crew, we have no choice but to further postpone our sailing schedule.

“Our current plan is to resume cruises on August 28th, 2020. This is incredibly disappointing to our entire team, but the decision was made after very careful consideration of all factors, and we believe this is in everyone’s best interest.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back onboard and appreciate everyone’s patience throughout this process.”

Visit bahamasparadisecruise.com for more information.