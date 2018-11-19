Belinda Carlisle once sung ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’ and so we can only imagine that she was spending a lot of time in the beach paradise that is Barbados. This Caribbean island, which gained independence from the UK in 1966, is famed for its pristine beaches of which there are more than 80.

But away from the sand-coated aesthetic, it has an intriguing story to tell. By 1650, it was the world’s biggest sugar producer, and its people, the Bajans, spoke English with a distinct accent – spiced with words in West African-English pidgin.

And, of course, there is the rum. The island is considered the birthplace of the tipple and the Mount Gay distillery – founded in 1703 – is believed to produce the oldest rum in the world. Surely this is one destination more than worthy of raising a glass to?