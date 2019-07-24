9-night ‘South America’ cruise, round trip from Buenos Aires via Punte Del Este, Ilhabela, Buzios and Rio De Janeiro, departing 23 January 2020, from £1,019, msccruises.co.uk

Birthplace of the most sensual dance of all, Buenos Aires is packed with cultural delights including vibrant tango halls and Latin American art museums, and the president’s house, Casa Rosada, steeped in political history. Going in sun-soaked January also lets you get a mid-winter tan.

2. St Petersburg

It doesn’t get more cultural than a visit to the palatial rooms of the Hermitage, home to the Gonzaga Cameo, and a Da Vinci masterpiece, The Benois Madonna. Get your fix of history, ballet and Fabergé with NCL’s two-night stay in the City of Palaces, plus a visit to culture-dense Berlin and Helsinki.

8-night ‘Scandinavia, Russia & Baltic’ cruise, round trip from Copenhagen via Berlin, Tallinn, St Petersburg, Helsinki and Stockholm, departing 11 October 2019, from £949, ncl.co.uk

3. The Danube

Winding through the hilltop fortresses and walled old towns of Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna, a Danube river cruise has it all: scenery, history and a whole lot of sights. This round trip from medieval Passau even passes through Linz, a European Capital of Culture.

7-night ‘Danube’ cruise, round trip from Passau via Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Linz, departing 14 October 2019, from £714, nicko-cruises.de

4. Japan

It may be just weeks short of the cherry blossom season, but crisp and sunny February is a great time to visit Japan, without the crowds. This round trip from Tokyo will allow you to experience the culture-shock capital with its bullet trains and self-serve ramen machines, but also the serene beauty of Mount Fuji.