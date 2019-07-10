World of Cruising Magazine

Summer is here and it’s officially holiday season. Whether you’re embarking on a voyage around the Mediterranean or simply taking a quick mini-break cruise, the specialists at beauty brand I Love Cosmetics have put together their expert guide to ensure you have the best skin possible and you maintain your summer glow well into autumn with their extensive range of bath and body products.
Ranging from luxuriously rich body butters and pampering hand and nail creams to refreshing body washes and mists, all of the products arrive in a series of tantalising scents, including Elderflower Fizz, Vanilla Milk, English Rose, Violet Dreams, Glazed Raspberry and Exotic Fruits.
How to get your best summer skin in four steps:
Step one – freshen and prep skin
Boost your cleansing regime with an invigorating shower morning and night using one of I Love Cosmetic’s signature body washes. Rich in moisturising ingredients including Pro Vitamin B5, they are guaranteed to leave your skin soft and silky smooth.
Step two – all-over hydration
During the summer months, your skin will need all the hydration it can get in its battle against the sun. Quench your skin’s thirst with I Love’s range of body moisturisers. Packed with the perfect blend of nourishing shea butter & antioxidant rich coconut oil, they will leave your skin beautifully moisturised.
Step three – pamper hands & nails
Make sure to prep nails to ensure your holiday mani/pedi lasts throughout your holiday without chipping. Complete with shea butter and organic coconut oil, I Love’s restoring and conditioning hand and nail creams will rejuvenate and nourish palms and nails.
Step four – mist & go!
Packing your beauty essentials? Don’t forget a body mist so you can freshen up on the go while on holiday. Formulated with natural fruit extracts, I Love’s collection offers a welcome burst of fruity fragrance to help keep you cool and smelling irresistible.
Beauty competition time
Going one step further in its quest to get you relaxed and ready for your holidays, I Love Cosmetics is offering three lucky readers the chance to win some amazing prizes.
Simply complete the short survey to be in with a chance of winning a spa day for two at your chosen destination*, worth £250, and the I Love Cosmetics Signature Scents range comprising bath and body treats, worth £60. Two runners-up will also get to take home the range in a fragrance of their choice, worth £60. See Terms and Conditions below for full details.
