Belmond operates some of the most exquisite and unique hotels, trains and cruise ships in the world, including the luxurious Venice Simplon-Orient Express.
Despite having to close many of their outlets due to coronavirus, the glamorous hotel and leisure group has launched an exciting new initiative – Belmond Invitations.
Launching on its digital platforms tonight (27 March) at 6pm GMT, Belmond Invitations is a series of virtual theatre programmes, live-streamed in from across the world.
On Friday I'll be doing a special show in the shed for Belmond and all their followers on Instagram live. Bring your cocktail shaker… Posted @withregram • @belmond We are excited to launch 'Belmond Invitations'. A series of live-streamed performances to enrich and entertain the mind, body, and soul. . We can't travel at this time but we transport our minds with the power of music. Join us for our first live with @thejoestilgoe in honour of the Roaring 20s 'The Party' that was due to take place @belmondhotelcipriani and @vsoetrain this weekend.
The series will kick off with renowned pianist Joe Stilgoe, in honour of the roaring 20s-themed party Belmond was due to host this weekend in Venice on board the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express.
Starting at 6pm, the session will appear live on the brand’s Instagram feed, helping us transport our minds to a place outside our homes.
Joe will host a special concert and bring a touch of 1920s glamour to people’s homes, inviting us all to raise a glass of our favourite tipple.
The performance from Joe is just the first in what is set to be a string of special digital performances, all hosted by Belmond.
More live-streamed performances will be announced at a later date, with announcements made on Belmond’s social media handles.
Along with stunning digital performances, the brand is set to release more content across its platforms in the upcoming weeks, including a ‘Good Living’ journey.
The content will feature meditation by wellness experts Nadia Narain and Katia Narain Phillips, access to recipes and ideas for home spa therapies.
All of Belmond’s individual hotels, along with trains, cruises and safaris, will also be creating their own unique digital offering throughout the coronavirus lockdown.
So, all that’s left to do is put the bubbly in the fridge and prepare to tune in tonight at 6pm.
Alongside Belmond, we at World of Cruising have also been doing everything we can to help you mentally travel during this period of lockdown.
