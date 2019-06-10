World of Cruising Magazine

Holidays are the perfect time to catch up on some reading. However, with so much choice out there, it is difficult to know what to bring. Many will go for the easy option and choose some lighthearted fiction which will no doubt get left behind by the pool once you’ve exhausted it.

However, if you’re in need of something a little more inspiring and thought-provoking, the following autobiographies are bound to keep you entertained on your cruise this summer.

Becoming

One of the most popular First Ladies in US history, this best-selling memoir is a treat. Michelle was a corporate lawyer, meeting Barack in 1989 when he was famously late to work on day one. Becoming is an honest and highly readable account of the amazing journey that followed.

Becoming Michelle Obama £25, Penguin

This is Going To Hurt

A no-holds-barred journey through various obstetrics and gynaecology cases during the author’s time as a junior doctor, this long-term bestseller is hilarious and heart-breaking by turns – the perfect holiday read.

Adam Kay, £8.99, Picador

First Man In

The star of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins recalls the highs and lows of his career as a special forces soldier. Packed with life lessons, it’s a fascinating account of what true leadership means – and an adrenaline-pumping thrill ride too.

First Man in, £8.99, Harper Collins

Step By Step

While most of us run from danger, the globetrotting TV presenter embraces each opportunity offered by ‘this enormous world of seven billion stories and magnificent sights to see’. From being electrocuted in a war zone to fleeing an amorous camel, these are some of his best tales, beautifully told.

Simon Reeve £20, Hodder