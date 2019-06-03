World of Cruising Magazine

Cruise lines are making it easier than ever to enjoy Europe on a budget with their affordable cruise packages and great offers, meaning you no longer have to waste your money on expensive flights, astronomical hotels and costly meals outs. What’s more, you can experience the best of what Europe has to offer from the comfort of your cruise ship. We’ve rounded up the best bargain Euro city cruises to the most popular destinations to ensure your buck goes further.

Barcelona

The home of Gaudi, the incredible Sagrada Familia church and Las Ramblas, Barcelona should be on everyone’s travel bucket list – and this mini-cruise aboard Costa Magica finishes with a two-night hotel stay in this amazing city.

5-night ‘Western Med Mini Cruise’, round-trip from Barcelona via Marseille and Savona, departing 5 October 2019, from £419, iglucruise.com

Rome

Offering brilliant value, this week-long Mediterranean cruise on MSC Seaview starts in the Eternal City – so when in Rome, make a beeline for the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps. From Rome, enjoy ports of call including Mallorca, Barcelona and Genoa all for under £500.

7-night cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome) to La Spezia via Cannes, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Ajaccio and Genoa, departing 30 October 2019, from £499,

msccruises.co.uk

Bruges

With its network of canals and striking medieval architecture, it’s no wonder that Bruges is often called the ‘Venice of the North’. April is a gorgeous time to visit, and this round-trip cruise makes it super-easy.

7-night ‘Western Europe’ cruise, round trip from Southampton via Rotterdam, Bruges and Cherbourg, departing 19 April 2020, from £499, pocruises.com

Paris

No matter how many times you’ve visited the French capital, there is always more to see. This CroisiEurope itinerary puts you on a luxury river boat in the heart of the City of Lights – and that’s where you stay, spending four amazing days on the Seine.

3-night ‘Short Break in Paris’ cruise, departing 28 February 2020, from £342, croisieurope.co.uk

Amsterdam

The city of tulips, canals and Rembrandt is a fabulous place to visit at any time of year, but this festive cruise with CMV also takes in Antwerp, so you get two city breaks in one for just £239. For the best cruises to Europe’s Christmas markets, read Danielle Fear’s guide.

3-night ‘Festive Getaway’ cruise, round trip from London Tilbury to Antwerp and Amsterdam, departing 16 December 2019, from £239, cruiseandmaritime.com