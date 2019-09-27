World of Cruising Magazine

Caribbean cruises are among the most popular among tourists in winter and as a result, prices can often skyrocket. That is why we’ve hunted down the best bargain Caribbean cruises on the market, so you can top up your tan this Christmas without having to worry about breaking the bank.

What lies beneath

Enjoy a relaxing sail from Florida to Princess Cruises’ private Bahamian island, before exploring the Dutch colony of St Maarten and gorgeous St Thomas, a hotspot for snorkelling.

7-night ‘Eastern Caribbean’ cruise aboard Regal Princess, round trip from Fort Lauderdale via Princess Cays, St Thomas and St Maarten, departing 11 January 2020, from £549, princess.com

White (sand) Christmas



Flee the winter in picturesque Aruba, with its miles of white beaches. Top up your tan in Jamaica and the Bahamas before heading home to show it off at your Christmas and New Year parties.

11-night ‘Caribbean & Southern Caribbean’ cruise aboard MSC Divina, round trip from Miami via Aruba, Ocho Rios (Jamaica), Cayman Islands and Ocean Cay Marine Reserve (Bahamas), departing 6 December 2019,from £549, msccruises.co.uk

Let’s go Dutch

Jet over to the colourful Spanish-American island of Puerto Rico, where you can fly the longest zipline in the world, explore the island’s lush scenery on horseback and visit the old colonial town of San Juan. Then set sail for the history-rich Dutch Antilles.

7-night ‘Southern Caribbean’ cruise aboard Freedom of the Seas, round trip from San Juan via Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, departing 8 March 2020, from £597, royalcaribbean.co.uk

Great escape

Leave the sun-kissed shores of Miami and head to the paradise island of Roatan, with its aquamarine waters and wide sandy beaches. On this cruise you’ll also get to visit NCL’s private island, Harvest Caye, which is brilliant for snorkelling and wildlife-spotting.

7-night ‘Western Caribbean from Miami’ cruise aboard Norwegian Escape, round trip from Miami via Roatan, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya, departing 1 February 2020, from £523, ncl.com

Ride the waves

Kick off your holiday in the pulsating city of New Orleans, then set sail for Mahogany Bay, Carnival’s private cove, where you can take a catamaran trip or ride horses along the beach. You’ll also get to explore beautiful Belize, on the South American mainland, with its Mayan ruins and soft white sands.

7-night ‘Western Caribbean’ cruise aboard Carnival Glory, round trip from New Orleans via Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel, departing 19 January 2020, from £442, carnival.com

…and a happy New Year

Banish the post-Christmas blues by inhaling the sweet aromas of Grenada, aka the Spice Island, and celebrate New Year by paddling in turquoise waters, sipping mojitos at a Bridgetown beach bar and exploring Tortola’s pirate past.

7-night ‘Southern Caribbean Holiday’ aboard Enchantment of the Seas, round trip from San Juan, Puerto Rico, via Tortola, Barbados and Grenada, departing 26 December 2020, from £750, royalcaribbean.co.uk