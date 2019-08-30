With their picture-perfect beaches, rich history and fabulous fusion food, it’s no wonder the Caribbean islands are such a favourite among cruisers. And with many of the world’s biggest ships regularly visiting – including Royal Caribbean’s jaw-dropping Symphony of the Seas – there’s plenty to get excited about on board, too.

Best for easy access, the northern Caribbean and the Bahamas are a quick hop from Florida. Some of the region’s most popular ports of call are found in the western Caribbean and on the east coast of Mexico, while beach-lovers should head for the eastern Caribbean, famed for its soft sands and sparkling waters.

Those who want to escape the crowds – still just possible – should head for the south. So where will you find your very own island paradise? Read on for our pick of the best Caribbean islands – and the Caribbean cruises that will take you there.