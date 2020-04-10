With all non-essential travel postponed for the foreseeable future, 2020 will sadly see much of the country celebrating Easter at home.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about the possibility of cruising next Easter. Here’s our pick of the best 2021 Easter cruises to book now.

Gardens of spring

For an Easter weekend with a difference, Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ Magellan sets sail in search of a stunning springtime garden or two. A newfound appreciation for some of the prettiest destinations in Britain awaits, with stops in Le Havre and Rouen adding a little French flair. Amsterdam adds to the flavour and provides the perfect opportunity to take a canal boat ride or venture into the countryside in search of springtime flowers and picture-perfect windmills.

7-night Springtime Gardens & Charms cruise from London Tilbury to Liverpool aboard Magellan, departing 1 April 2021, from £559pp, cruiseandmaritime.com



A perfect family break

If fun, sun and sand float you and your family’s boat, then Royal Caribbean has the perfect cruise. Fly to Miami where you will embark one of the largest and cruise ships in the world, Symphony of the Seas. Sail into the Caribbean sun with stops on the idyllic islands of Antigua and Puerto Rico where a slice of paradise awaits. Your final stop? None other than a Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island.

7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise aboard Symphony of the Seas, roundtrip from Miami, departing 3 April 2021, from £881pp, excluding flights, royalcaribbean.com

A cruise through Norway’s fjords

A wonder from Mother Nature, experience the magnificence of the Norwegian fjords in springtime aboard Fred Olsen’s Braemar. The coastal towns of Bergen and Stavanger offer charm and character, while sailing through the Fjords toward Olden and Eidfjord provides plenty of opportunity to revel in the spectacular scenery that unfolds before your eyes. Being smaller in size than traditional cruise ships, Braemar is able to take you closer to the dramatic cliffs and lush-green valleys than many others – an experience that is bound to leave you breathless.

8-night Springtime Scenery of the Fjordlands cruise aboard Braemar, departing 1 April 2021, roundtrip from Southampton, from £1149pp, fredolsencruises.com

A very Greek Easter

If you fancy a taste of Greece, then MSC Cruises has the perfect itinerary. Set sail from Istanbul as you discover the best that Greece has to offer with ports of call including Piraeus, Corfu, and the quaint, seaside town of Katakolon where you can take an excursion to the ancient lands of Olympia. But that’s far from all. Other ports include Trieste and Bari where you’ll dock aboard the stunning MSC Fantasia, your stylish and sophisticated home away from home.

9-night Mediterranean cruise calling in Greece and Italy aboard MSC Fantasia, departing 1 April 2021, roundtrip from Istanbul, from £939pp, excluding flights, msccruises.co.uk

Springtime in Spain

If family fun in the sun sounds just right but you’re looking for something closer to home, why not head south with P&O Cruises on board Ventura next Easter? With seven ports of call taking in Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar, there will be plenty of time to explore the local culture and historical sights on offer, as well as a number of sweet treats along the way. Notable stops include the ancient city of Cartagena, picturesque resort of Valencia, and the capital of Portugal, Lisbon. A firm family favourite, Ventura is the perfect choice for spending the Easter break with the whole family.

14-night Spain and Portugal cruise aboard Ventura, departing 3 April 2021, roundtrip from Southampton, from £949pp, pocruises.com

A hop around the Canaries

Golden dunes, rugged mountains and year-round sunshine, the Canary Islands are a popular spot for British cruisers. Fly to Tenerife where you will be met by the ultra-stylish Marella Explorer. Set sail around the Canary Islands as you take a panoramic tour of Gran Canaria, La Palma and Lanzarote. A visit to Agadir, Morocco, adds a touch of spice along the way with its glittering sands and sparkling trinkets just waiting to be discovered.

7-night Colourful Coasts cruise aboard Marella Explorer, departing 30 March 2021, roundtrip from Tenerife, from £1116pp, all-inclusive, tui.co.uk

Easter with Iona

Spend Easter aboard P&O Cruises’ newest addition, Iona, as you explore the jewels of Northern Europe. An overnight stop in Amsterdam provides extra time to explore this vibrant city. A match made in Easter heaven, there will also be the opportunity to head into Bruges where you’ll find an abundance of chocolate shops and cafés; perfect for treating the little (and not so little) ones to a sweet treat or three. All this in the knowledge that P&O Cruises’ super-ship Iona is waiting to welcome you back on board.

7-night Northern Europe cruise aboard Iona, departing 3 April 2021, roundtrip from Southampton, from £549pp, pocruises.com

A Mediterranean odyssey

One for those looking for a touch of luxury and romance, you will begin your adventure in Barcelona with an overnight stop before setting sail on a Mediterranean odyssey like never before. As you sail towards Venice aboard the Scandi-chic Viking Jupiter, you will explore some of the Mediterranean’s most historic ports and towns, including Tuscany and ancient Rome, and the hidden medieval jewel of Dubrovnik.

13-day Mediterranean Odyssey from Barcelona to Venice aboard Viking Jupiter, departing 1 April 2021, from £4,590pp, vikingcruises.co.uk