Italy

Pasta, pizza, wine cheaper than water, gold-dipped cities and vertiginous pastel-painted villages – Italy is all about la dolce vita. For cruisers, the question is not whether to visit this incomparable country, but where.

A great place to start is the northern port of Genoa – gateway to the gelato- hued villages of the Cinque Terre, and to Portofino, a fishing village turned A-list hotspot of seafood restaurants and boutiques.

Further down the coast lies the port of Livorno, from where the Renaissance glories of Florence are within easy reach. Also in range for an excursion is beautiful and (slightly) less touristy Pisa, home to a certain leaning tower.

All roads – and most Mediterranean cruises – lead to Rome, and the Eternal City deserves every ounce of its reputation as a treasure trove for food and culture lovers. Here, ancient ruined temples rub shoulders with marble churches, and local trattorias serving perfect cacio e pepe peep out of side streets strung with washing lines.

Keep sailing south and you’ll come to Naples, home of the miraculous ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum (and the world’s best pizza). And how better to end your day – or your cruise – than watching the sun go down while enjoying a glass of limoncello against a backdrop of the beautiful Amalfi coast?

Get on board

Royal Caribbean 12-night ‘Mediterranean Venice’ cruise aboard Jewel of the Seas, from Barcelona to Tarragona via Livorno, Naples and Venice, departing 29 September 2020, from £1,063, royalcaribbean.com

Crystal Cruises 7-night ‘La Dolce Vita’ cruise aboard Crystal Serenity, from Monte Carlo to Rome (Civitavecchia) via Portofino, Livorno and Sorrento, departing 16 August 2020, from £2,839, crystalcruises.co.uk

Sicily & Sardinia

Despite their proximity to the mainland, the Italian outposts of Sardinia and Sicily couldn’t feel further away – and you get the feeling that’s how they like it. These are the Mediterranean’s largest islands by far, and their historic capitals, Cagliari and Palermo, are a fixture on many cruise itineraries, but each offers a very distinct experience.

Dominated by Mount Etna – Europe’s largest active volcano – Sicily is an island of lush vegetation and postcard-worthy beaches. Its capital is a dizzying mix of shady side streets, crumbling palaces and spectacular food markets (don’t miss the chance to try arancini rice balls, straight from the fryer).

Sardinia is the more glamorous of the pair, and famous for its natural beauty. Here, perfect pale apricot sands and sapphire lagoons are a dime a dozen, and this mountainous island is home

to an array of pastel-painted towns. In the south, vertiginous Cagliari is an ancient, lived-in city with a boutique-lined marina and streets buzzing with restaurants and bars.

In the northeast lies the famously beautiful (and expensive) Costa Smeralda, a 12-mile stretch of emerald waters and exclusive hotels. If your cruise ship docks here, you’ll be stepping over superyachts to dine on the local malloreddus pasta in glitzy Porto Cervo. Trust us – it’ll be worth every penny.

Get on board

MSC 7-night ‘Mediterranean’ cruise aboard MSC Fantasia, round trip from Palma de Mallorca via Genoa, Palermo and Cagliari, departing 10 June 2020, from £839, msccruises.co.uk

Silversea 10-night ‘Rome to Barcelona’ cruise aboard Silver Shadow, via Giardini Naxos and Trapani (Sicily), Cagliari and Olbia (Sardinia) departing 23 April 2020, from £5,400 including business-class flights, silversea.com