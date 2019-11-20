Black Friday is around the corner, and preparing for the least wallet-friendly day of the year, Azamara has announced an incredible cruise deal.

The cruise line is offering travellers £1 flights on select voyages across Europe, resulting in huge savings on some of its most attractive 2020 cruises.

A ‘Wine and Romance’ sailing around France, Spain and Portugal is included in the offer, along with a Baltic sailing and intensives voyages in France, Iceland and Spain.

The offer is available from Thursday 26 November, running through until Tuesday 2 December. During this time, flights on selected cruises will be just £1, departing from London Heathrow, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dublin airport.

A total of 10 voyages will include the offer, with the first setting sail on 18 April 2020. An eight-night Spain Intensive voyage, the cruise will sail around Lisbon, Seville, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Valencia and Barcelona, and cost £1,388.

Next up, money-saving travellers will also be able to get £1 flights to the Barcelona on 26 April, sailing for eight nights on the Mediterranean Jewels Voyage across Spain, Italy and France.

In May, a Mediterranean Discovery cruise, two Wine and Romance Voyages and a Riviera Highlights cruise will all boast the £1 flight offer.

For those shying away from the Med’s intense heat, Azamara is offering two June cruises to the Baltic Highlights and Northern Capitals, calling at the likes of Stockholm, St Petersburg, Tallinn and Berlin.

The final cruises with £1 flights are a 9-night France Intensive voyage, retailing at £1,942 and sailing the French Riviera and Corsica, and Iceland Intensive, sailing for 13 nights and costing from £3,561.

More Black Friday cruise deals are to follow…