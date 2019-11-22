Black Friday is around the corner and cruise lines are rallying to offer customers the most amazing deals on 2020 sailings. We’ve rounded up our favourite Black Friday deals on cruise holidays so you can set sail next year without breaking the bank.

CroisiEurope

River cruise line CroisiEurope is offering a 50 per cent discount for the second person on select European river cruise and hotel barge sailings, if booked between 28 November and 1 December 2019. Some of the amazing trips on offer as part of the Black Friday deal include an eight-day Danube cruise from Vienna departing 16 April 2020; a six-day Gironde cruise round-trip from Bordeaux departing 1 April 2020, and a five-day Po cruise round-trip from Venice taking in the famous Carnival, departing 14 and 22 February 2020.

croisieurope.co.uk

Saga

Want to make huge savings on tours, river cruises and holidays? Saga has launched its Black Friday deals with new offers being announced every day of November on its website. From free cabin upgrades to complimentary extra days and weeks, there’s a host of deals from which to choose. A taster of what’s available is a two-week cruise for the price of one exploring the Dalmation coast; a 16-night all-inclusive tour of Mauritius (with savings of £600 per person), and a Rhine river cruise with a free cabin upgrade.

Saga.co.uk

Norwegian Cruise Line

Now is the time for customers to start planning their cruise, says NCL, as the cruise line is offering its customers 30 per cent off the voyage fare when they book their 2020 holiday between 25 November and 6 December 2019. Some of the hottest destinations available for summer 2020 include the Med and Northern European, with Norwegian Escape cruising the Baltic Sea from Copenhagen, while Norwegian Jade will be sailing from Rome to Amsterdam. For a taste of the exotic choose, the newly-refurbed Norwegian Spirit will be embarking on a voyage to the Far East.

Ncl.com

Azamara

Preparing for the least wallet-friendly day of the year, Azamara is offering travellers £1 flights on select voyages across Europe this Black Friday, resulting in huge savings on some of its most attractive 2020 cruises. A ‘Wine and Romance’ sailing around France, Spain and Portugal is included in the offer, along with a Baltic sailing and intensives voyages in France, Iceland and Spain. The offer is available from Thursday 26 November and will run through until 2 December 2019.

Azamara.co.uk

European Waterways

European Waterways is offering a Black Friday deal special of 30 per cent off on some of its most popular 2020, six-night, all-inclusive whole boat charters in France, or Holland – with a saving of up to £12,900 per charter. Some of the eligible departure dates next year include 29 March aboard Panache, which cruises Holland during the famous tulip festival; 5 April aboard La Belle Epoque, sailing the renowned wine region of Burgundy, France; and 12 April aboard Anjodi on France’s picturesque Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

europeanwaterways.com

Silversea

While affordable luxury may seem like a bit of an oxymoron, Silversea has made the impossible possible with its exclusive Black Friday sale, which runs until 13 December 2019. The ultra-luxury cruise line is offering customers 50 per cent savings off the cruise fare on a second suite on a selection of worldwide voyages, departing between December 2019 and April 2020. These include a 15-day Singapore to Mumbai cruise aboard Silver Spirit on 29 February 2020 and a 10-day Ushuaia round-trip expedition cruise on 8 February 2020 aboard Silver Cloud, to name a couple.

Silversea.com

Scenic

Take to the waterways of Europe in 2020 with Scenic and save up to 30 per cent on selected itineraries. Choose from an eight-day Rhine Highlights river cruise departing 6 May 2020 from £2,595 per person or an iconic river cruise sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. For those looking for something further afield, head to Cambodia and Vietnam on the 15-day Treasures of the Mekong cruise and tour, departing 5 September 2020, and save up to £300 per person along with a complimentary business class flight upgrade one-way and private door-to-door transfers.

Scenic.co.uk

G Adventures

G Adventures has launched a ten-day Cyber Sale with savings of up to 35 per cent on thousands of trips departing between 3 December 2019 and 30 April 2020. During the sale, 600 itineraries across six continents will be marked down, adding up to more than 7,400 opportunities to join an immersive adventure. Of those, over 400 trips will feature a 30 to 35 per cent discount. Destinations with the 35 per cent discount include the Galapagos, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Peru, Australia and New Zealand. The sale runs until 5 December 2019.

Gadventures.com