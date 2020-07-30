After months of uncertainty, the idea of booking a once-in-a-lifetime cruise holiday for 2021 seems unimaginable, no matter how desperate we all are to escape. However, Bolsover Cruise Club is offering a series of bucket-list cruises that appeal to all budgets – whether you’re saving or splurging.

With almost 40 years’ experience, Bolsover Cruise Club has a team of genuine cruise enthusiasts who have collectively spent more than 15,000 nights at sea, and pride themselves on knowing ‘everything there is to know’ about cruising.

So, it’s time to get ticking again, be it sailing down the mystical River Nile, marvelling at the Norwegian fjords or taking an iconic transatlantic voyage.

Egyptian river cruise

Before the pandemic, Egypt was having a cruise moment, with river cruises seeing a huge resurgence and cruise lines like Viking and Uniworld launching new luxury River Nile cruise ships. In 2021, sail the fabled waters of the Nile for yourself, stepping into an ancient world of monuments, temples and spice markets.

The best way to spend sun-soaked days in on board Viking Cruises’ luxury Nile ship, Viking Ra. Sail past Luxor and Eswan while lounging in its sprawling pool, or enjoy a traditional felucca ride with one of the onboard Egyptologists. If you’re going to do Egypt, do it properly.

Norwegian fjords

For those seeking an unrivalled feeling of peace and isolation, there’s nothing quite like the breathtaking beauty of Norway’s fjords. The fjordlands are some of the most unspoilt natural landscapes in the world, a land of echoing valleys, rolling green gills, plunging cliffs and peaceful blue waters.

Explore these winding waterways on board P&O Cruises brand new ship Iona, the largest cruise ship ever built for the UK market. Originally set to launch this year, Iona will now make her debut in 2021, featuring a large SkyDome, dozens out food and drink outlets and world-class entertainment. The best news, this cruise is seriously wallet-friendly.

Alaska

The final frontier, Alaska is one of the last places on earth to experience a feeling of true remoteness, a land of sparkling icy white plains, historic railroads, glacier-topped peaks and amazing wildlife. On an Alaska cruise, nature takes centre stage, and travellers can kayak in its seal-packed waters, visit wonders like the Hubbard Glacier and spot bald eagles, wales, puffins and black bears.

Departing from Vancouver on a seven-night Alaskan adventure, Bolsover is offering an affordable bucket-list cruise taking in the Icy Strait, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Inside Passage. Taking place on Holland America Line’s Voldendam, you’ll even follow in the footsteps of the Queen of Cruise herself – Jane McDonald.

Transatlantic to New York

When it comes to sailings, nothing is more iconic than Cunard’s transatlantic crossing from Southampton to New York. Transporting travellers back to the Golden Age of Travel, this crossing is steeped in history and grandeur, and is the perfect way to mark your grand return to cruising next year.

Pack your suitcase with black-tie attire and board the world’s most famous ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2, as you spend a week fine dining, enjoying the spa, reading books in the ship’s grand library and gazing out onto the peaceful Atlantic. Cruising into New York beneath the Verrazzano Bridge is a highlight of the trip, and we recommend leaving a day or two in the city before heading home.

Panama Canal

The Panama Canal is an epic feat of engineering, stretching 80km from Panama City on Panama’s Pacific coast to Colon on the Atlantic seaboard. But why a bucket-list destination you ask? Well, a staggering 14,500 vessels pass through it each year, passing through a maze of locks, an artificial lake and the Culebra Cut, a 12.7km trough through the mountains. Celebrity Millennium is offering a magnificent sailing through the famous waterway in late September 2021, also taking in ports in Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Amalfi Coast

Nowhere on earth embodies ‘la dolce vita’ quite like the Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site it stretched from the Gulf of Naples to the Gulf of Salerno. The coastline is dotted with sandy coves and pastel-hued villages cascading down cliffsides, and home to jet-set towns (think Positano) and mountaintop resorts (think Ravello).

Bolsover is offering travellers the chance to immerse themselves in all things Amalfi, along with other equally beautiful Italian hotspots, on its Azamara Italian Immersion itinerary. Tick off Rome, Sorrento and Sicily as you travel to Athens via Santorini. This is superlative travel as its most superlative.