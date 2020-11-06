In 1995, Peter Beadles founded Reader Offers Ltd. Offering a range of land-based holidays, Reader Offers predominantly promoted and sold through regional newspapers. As the company expanded, Peter began to consider selling cruise as a project. He took a chance and placed a full-page advert for Queen Elizabeth II in the Evening Standard. It was here that the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist was born.

Today, you may know us as ROL Cruise. For more than 25 years, we have been working with leading cruise lines to ensure our loyal customers enjoy the best new experiences the world has to offer with delectable cruise holidays. Want to book a once-in-a-lifetime voyage, discover exciting new itineraries or simply require impartial travel advice? We’re here to help your every need.

We’re lucky enough to work alongside many leading cruise lines. Take Celebrity Cruises, for example, the first cruise line to introduce a cantilevered, floating platform to their Edge-class ships. Then there’s Hurtigruten, pioneers in hybrid-powered cruise ships who have followed in the footsteps of epic explorers with their popular Northwest Passage expeditions. And let’s not forget Cunard, who completed the very first world cruise and have been defining sophistication for more than 175 years with their exceptional ships. We’re certain there’s a cruise line for you.

With many cruise lines comes the opportunity to visit many incredible destinations. What could be better than the picturesque vistas, pure white sand beaches and turquoise waters of the Caribbean? Flee the humdrum of everyday life as you dive between each enchanting island; scuba dive in St Lucia, catapult yourself into the colourful culture of Cuba or beach walk in The Bahamas. Meanwhile, on a cruise to Norway, you can chase the green and purple hues of the dancing aurora borealis. An experience that appears on many bucket lists (it is so easy to understand why when they sway across the sky), witnessing the beauty of the Northern Lights is truly magical.

Why not explore the coastal beauty, medieval towns and fascinating architecture of the mystifying Mediterranean for a love affair that will last a lifetime? Or what about a voyage closer to home? Discover the hidden gems along our beautiful coastline on a British Isles cruise for a closer look at the rich history and enthralling culture sitting quietly on our doorstep.

Would you like to head off on the holiday of a lifetime? An adventure cruise is the ultimate way to experience the most amazing places on earth. Tick items off your bucket list and create memories that will last forever. Perhaps you’d prefer a more relaxed affair? Ultra-luxury and six-star cruises bring you the finer things in life and provide the opportunity to enjoy opulent surroundings and exquisite dining.

Enjoy great conversations, amazing sights and unique experiences that will stay with you forever. Sail the seven seas solo on a singles cruise – an ideal getaway for solo adventurers, offering a safe and secure environment to visit new destinations, experience different cultures and make lifelong, like-minded friends. Maybe you’re new to cruise altogether and want to discover a new way to holiday? There’s a cruise for that, too.

With so many fantastic cruise agencies to choose from, you may be wondering why you should book with us? As the UK’s No 1 Independent Cruise Specialist, we help to find you the best deal possible – something we understand is now more important than ever. We’re constantly working alongside our top cruise line partners to ensure we can offer you exceptional added value as well as incredible benefits. Our ABTA membership and ATOL license also means you’re covered should anything happen.

We pride ourselves on our five-star service, something that has been strengthened by our 25 years’ experience. Our friendly cruise consultants (who have 1,000 years combined travel experience) are on hand seven days a week from 8.30am to 8.00pm to assist in any which way they can. Remember that Northwest Passage expedition we mentioned? Our agents will help you find the perfect cabin at the best price! What’s more, they’ll ensure you’re benefiting from our exclusive Loyalty Rewards Programme, Cruise Miles®.

Many rewards are waiting to be earned, from us and our cruise line partners. Cruise Miles® is our free to join official rewards programme that enables you to earn as you spend – we’ve helped our customers save over £7 million on their cruises.

Every time you book with ROL Cruise, you’ll be credited with one Cruise Mile per pound spent. Simply let us know how many Cruise Miles® you would like to redeem at the time of booking and a member of our friendly reservations team will sort the rest.

A word from ROL Cruise ambassador, Jennie Bond

‘The past few months have been testing for everyone, and I think they’ve left many of us mentally and physically battered. In my view, the best panacea for all that stress – if you can possibly manage it – is a holiday. But you definitely need to travel with a company you trust and which has a proven track record. ROL Cruise has a solid 25 years of experience, they are fully ABTA and ATOL bonded, and they will reward your loyalty with Cruise Miles®.

‘There’s something about a cruise holiday which gets into your blood and, during the pandemic, I’ve really missed my days at sea. I can’t wait to get back on board, relax into that cushion of luxury, and head off to explore the world again.

‘If, like me, you’re a bit of a cruise addict, you’ll need no further convincing. If you’re a cruise novice or just thinking about it, believe me… you couldn’t be in better hands than with ROL Cruise. They really are the experts in their field. And while you’re enjoying yourself on one cruise, you can be earning Cruise Miles® which will set you up for all sorts of benefits on future holidays. So, fingers crossed we shall all be cruising again soon.’

Earn 5,000 complimentary Cruise Miles®

Want to receive a gift worth £50? If you sign up to be a part of our exclusive rewards programme by Thursday 31 December 2020, we’ll give you 5,000 complimentary Cruise Miles®.

So, what are you waiting for? Become a member of Cruise Miles® today by visiting rolcruise.co.uk/WOC or phoning us on 0808 102 6190 to receive £50 off your next booking.