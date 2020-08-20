Holding the title of Cruise Experts means a lot of things to Ponders Travel.

But most importantly it means they have broad knowledge, expertise and first-hand experience on more cruise products than your typical travel agents. It also means they can always offer the most competitive prices.

With over 30 years in travel, Ponders’ managing director Clare Dudley has enjoyed selling more of the diverse and maybe not quite so well-known cruise products. Some of their top sellers are Star Clippers, Pandaw, CroisiEurope and Coral Expeditions.

Star Clippers is one of Ponders’ most loved and treasured sailing experiences, and the agency is lucky enough to regularly sit inside the top ten agents in the UK.

A phone call or email to enquire about this product carries a warning: “Once you travel with Star Clippers once, we are fairly confident you will travel with them again and again.”

For nearly 30 years, Star Clippers has been leading the way in providing authentic sailing experiences upon some of the most unique and timeless vessels on the seas.

Star Clippers operates three of the world’s largest and tallest sailing vessels. Visiting intimate ports often untouched by larger cruise ships and offering passengers the activities, amenities and atmosphere of a private yacht, Star Clippers is recognised as one of the premier speciality cruise lines.

In summer 2021, sail aboard Royal Clipper and discover three maiden ports of call taking in the lesser-known Greek islands of Symi, Chalki and Kastellorizo for the first time. Prices for the seven-night cruise departing on 20 July 2021 through Ponders Travel start at £1,803 per person including flights and transfers.

Niche cruising and new products

Ponders also loves niche products, like CroisiEurope. CroisiEurope has six hotel barges that take just 22 people when full, and travel on some of the most wonderful journeys. Cruisers can experience French canals such as the Canal Du Midi, the Burgundy Canal and Canal of the Marne, with the delights of the Champagne region.

If you have ever wanted to simply sit back and enjoy the French countryside, delicious food, carefully chosen wine and then add some history and sightseeing, then this is a holiday that will deliver in every aspect.

Ponders is also excited to introduce Coral Expeditions’ new wonderful itineraries. Itineraries include a Small Islands of Micronesia & New Guinea sailing, The East Indies, The Philippines and Raja Ampat & Spice Islands Cruise, which all take place on board Coral Geographer. Coral Geographer offers the ultimate small ship experience, taking just 120 passengers in total.

Ponders is offering an amazing Coral Expeditions holiday offer, where you can explore the rugged scenery of Papua New Guinea and immerse yourselves in its mysterious stories, cultural beliefs and ancient legends.

From the cruise, you can visit remote villages rich in culture and meet the people who have maintained their traditional way of life for generations. The cruise departs on 6 October 2021 with prices from £7,699 per person.

Ponders can also tailor your holiday to include flights, pre- and post-cruise hotels and any other element required at the time of enquiry.

Asian river cruising

Asian river cruising has soared in popularity in recent years, and Ponders is catering to that demand with Pandaw – leaders in Asian river cruising.

Pandaw currently operates 17 ships in six countries that includes India, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and China. For Ponders, what makes Pandaw so special is the boats are in-keeping with the local traditions and décor, with local experts on hand to give you a truly in-depth insight into the destinations you visit.

The Pandaw experience is all about exploring remote and often hard-to-navigate rivers in specially-designed luxury small ships. Ponders is currently offering a seven-night cruise of Myanmar’s Chindwin River, available from November 2020 to January 2022 from £2,719 per person.

Ponders can also tailor your holiday to include flights, pre- and post-cruise hotels and any other element required at the time of enquiry.

The Ponders promise

Ponders has so much more to offer in terms of cruise, from tall ship sailing, ocean cruises and river cruising. The team itself has so much cruise experience, Clare herself has been lucky enough to have seen over 120 different ocean and riverboats. Who better to help guide you to discover the perfect cruise adventure for you?

