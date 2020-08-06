As the world gets ready to cruise again, Travel Counsellors is supporting its customers to set sail and saviour every moment of exploring the world by river or sea.

Whether you’re ocean-bound, looking for luxury, river cruising or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure aboard an expedition ship, the cruise experts at Travel Counsellors will take care of every detail of your trip, whilst keeping your health, safety and wellbeing at the heart of everything they do.

Here are just a few reasons why you should book your cruise holiday with Travel Counsellors:

Its passion for being personal shows in every trip we book and our Travel Counsellors can share with you all you need to know when it comes to new and classic sailings, brand new ships, the best destinations and the most tempting promotions

Many of the Travel Counsellors have hands-on cruise experience and can explain how different options compare, guiding you to your perfect cruise option

Being incredibly well-travelled, Travel Counsellors experts work as a network of 1,800 agents in seven different countries with an unmatched combined pool of knowledge

Its 24-hour duty office, working in tandem with your Travel Counsellors, ensure everyone who books with us receives full round the clock support

Meet the Travel Counsellors

Su Dillon

My first cruise was in 1998, from Florida down to Mexico. From that very first sailing I was hooked! I love the social side of cruising and visiting new and exciting destinations.

I have a broad experience of cruise lines from sailing, visiting or researching and selling them. I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy many lovely trips including the Caribbean, USA, Far East and Europe.

The most amazing was a trip I was fortunate enough to win, on the inaugural season of the Regent Seven Seas Explorer. Known as the most luxurious ship ever built, and she certainly is, from the minute you step onboard, seeing the jaw-dropping chandelier in the atrium, everything on board exceeds any expectations. You can see more of my trip on my website journals here.

RSS Explorer is planned for a season into Alaska for 2021 and I have a fabulous deal for you. With so many inclusions in their fares, you really can leave your wallet at home. Take a look at the offer here.

David Houghton

My love for travel started at a young age when my mum and I would sit on the lounge floor with worldwide brochures and plan our family holidays, from a week in Tenerife to a month in China.

My first cruise was as an infant on the Canberra from Southampton to Rio de Janeiro and in my teens my love of cruise started with the wonderful new Crown Princess. I was hooked and the sea started to run through my veins. In the late 90’s I met my wife onboard a Carnival cruise and we were engaged within 6 months, taking our honeymoon in 2000 on Celebrity Millennium.

Within the following decade we had our twin boys and racked up an amazing 20 cruises, including the Fjords, South America, Africa, and most of the Med. My parents were huge cruisers too and we would often fly out to various destinations and pick up sectors with them as they wanted their grandchildren to experience parts of the world larger ships couldn’t visit.

One of my favourite cruises was onboard Seabourn Odyssey, an amazing experience, pure luxury and child-free! I’ve sailed with most major cruise lines from Cunard to Celebrity, Seabourn to Viking and I am an expert on cruises for solo travellers, couples, families and multi-generational families.

Becoming a cruise ambassador has allowed me to help my fellow Travel Counsellors to explore new itineraries and ships to offer our clients. If you are looking for someone with a wealth of knowledge on both ocean and river cruises, having just passed 42 cruises now, please feel free to get in touch and experience cruising the way it should be.

I plan your cruise with a truly personal touch, tailor-making everything from flights to the destination, hotels, and transfers. I’ll even write your luggage labels for you and check you in. You won’t have to lift a finger, just sit back and relax from day one.

I have an amazing offer available aboard the six-star Silversea taking in some of the best sights of Japan. Take a look at my fantastic offer here.

Nick Markham

I provide a unique travel service, using award-winning technology and with the support of the world-leading, independent travel company, Travel Counsellors. My service is highly personal and exceptional from start to finish, and I am able to tailor-make your cruise so you can add a pre- or post-cruise stay to suit your individual requirements. Working from home, I speak to my clients at a time that suits them, daytime, or evening.

I have a vast amount of knowledge of the cruise industry and have completed the CLIA (Cruise Line International Association – the main body for the cruise industry) training academy. I was awarded the Cruise Master award, the highest level you can receive.

I have been on over 30 different cruise ships to date and have completed several of the cruise line’s own training academies to their very highest level which enables me to create the perfect cruise experience for all of my clients and helps me to assist them in choosing the perfect ship for them.

I am also able to offer help and guidance about cruising with a disability. As being paraplegic myself and a full-time wheelchair user for over 25 years, I have the personal knowledge to help support everyone in planning their perfect cruise.

Get ready for an extraordinary world cruise like no other with this unbelievable, once in a lifetime experience with six-star Silversea.

Fiona Sarre

I am a mum of two gorgeous girls, and I have a passion for everything travel related. I joined Travel Counsellors in September 2019 and am proud to be a part of the community. I can offer you an efficient, friendly, and personal service, at no additional cost to you. I know how important your time and money are, and I will go above and beyond to find you the best ‘value for money’ holiday, whilst bringing you peace of mind with a service you can trust.

I have travelled across many continents over the years, but I specialise in cruising and Disney. The first cruise ship I sailed on was Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and that is when I fell in love with cruising! My favourite itinerary must be a Greek islands trip, and my favourite ship so far is the largest ship in the world, Symphony of the Seas.

I work from home, so will always be available to speak if you need me. Supported by our amazing head office where we have a 24/7 duty office available to deal with emergencies, I can provide award-winning first-class service.

Whether you are a family with children, a couple looking for romance, a solo traveller looking for adventure, or a multi-generational family, there is a cruise out there suitable for you that I would be more than happy to help you find.

Experience the delights of the Mediterranean with my fantastic offer aboard the brand-new Celebrity Apex. Find out more here.