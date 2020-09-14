With around 20,000 miles of coastline, the British Isles are perfect for cruising, offering an unbeatable combination of ruined castles, rugged landscapes, white sandy beaches and world-class port cities, each one steeped in culture and history.

In the post-Covid world, a British Isles cruise is more appealing than ever, and mega-ship operators including Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean are both offering British cruises, along with the likes of Fred Olsen and boutique brands such as Hebridean Island Cruises.

So book your British Isles cruise now to experience all the luxury and excitement of an ocean cruise, but without the stress and uncertainty of having to travel to faraway shores.

There truly is a destination for everyone in the British Isles – but if you’re not sure of where to go, turn the page for our ultimate guide to everything that awaits around the UK and Ireland.

Best British Isles cruise for beach lovers

South coast & Isles of Scilly