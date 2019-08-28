World of Cruising Magazine

The Caribbean is one of the most popular cruise destinations. And given its amazing weather, stunning beaches and vibrant culture it’s not hard to see why. Whether you fancy spending days languishing on the golden sand or trekking through lush rainforests, we’ve rounded up the best Caribbean cruises in 2020 to book now.

Barbados

A mill-pond sea on the glitzy west coast or the wild Atlantic waves for surfers – choose your beach! If you prefer a tour, St Nicholas Abbey is a Jacobean plantation house and rum distillery with tastings and souvenirs. There are also wonderful gardens, including Hunte’s, about 30 minutes’ drive from St Lawrence Gap. Anthony Hunte, whose English ancestors settled on Barbados in the 1600s, has created a botanical world in a deep sink hole, where music fills the air – it’s a magical place to visit. In Bathsheba, the Andromeda Botanic Gardens are a colour blaze, thanks to tropical gingers and lilies, and there are resident monkeys as well as fabulous views over the eastern shore.

Get on Board

•7-night ‘Tropical Delights’ cruise aboard Marella Explorer 2, round trip from Barbados via Grenada, departing 8 March 2020, from £1,502, tui.co.uk

•48-night ‘Southampton to Sydney’ cruise aboard Arcadia, via San Francisco, departing 3 January 2020, from £4,719, pocruises.com

Belize City, Belize Often overshadowed by its more glamorous neighbours, this sun-soaked nation is a fascinating mix of Caribbean cool and Central American funk. Hugging the coastline south of Mexico and east of Guatemala, it offers unspoilt beaches and lush rainforests, while its sapphire-blue seas span the Belize Barrier Reef – second only to Australia’s – and the mystical, 124-metre deep Blue Hole. In Belize City you can savour the local specialities at Celebrity Restaurant, close to the waterfront, or imbibe the nation’s rich Mayan history at the Museum of Belize. For the more intrepid, there are excursions to the Altun Ha Mayan ruins. Get on Board •6-night ‘Western Caribbean’ cruise aboard Carnival Legend, round trip from Tampa via Grand Cayman, Belize City and Cozumel, departing 29 November 2020, from £364, carnival.com

•9-night ‘Tropical Island Tapestry’ cruise aboard Crystal Serenity, round trip from Miami via Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Grand Cayman, departing 12 November 2020, from £2,471, crystalcruises.co.uk