BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster will be onboard Carnival’s upcoming ship, Mardi Gras, and is the first rollercoaster at sea

Well, it’s official, we’ve seen it all.

Carnival Cruise Line – and we can’t quite believe this is actually happening – has announced the first ever rollercoaster at sea is coming to their upcoming ship, Mardi Gras.

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is a heart-pounding rush of adrenaline offering nearly 800ft of exhilarating twists, turns and drops with riders reaching speeds of nearly 40 miles per hour.

Two riders share a motorcycle-like vehicle to race along a track 187ft above sea level, enabling guests to experience the sea in an exciting new way with breath-taking 360-degree views.

Promising ‘race car-like levels of acceleration’, the coaster culminates with a high-powered hair-pin turn around Carnival’s iconic funnel.

Riders’ speeds are posted after the race, and just like land-based roller coasters, guests have their photo taken during the ride for a keepsake.

“Mardi Gras will be our most innovative ship ever with some truly special features and attractions, highlighted by BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“BOLT will continue the tradition of Carnival providing exciting new ways for our guests to ‘Choose Fun.’ We are so thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind, game-changing, exhilarating attraction – our guests are going to love it!”