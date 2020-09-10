Carnival Cruise Line has shared a sneaky series of behind-the-scenes videos of its new ship, Mardi Gras.

The new videos let viewers see, first hand, just how the ship is being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Carnival fans will delight as seeing the ship’s construction progress, with Mardi Gras due to enter service in February 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line has shared the series of clips to its YouTube account, showing workers finalising some of the ship’s most impressive public spaces.

In the clips viewers can watch the Cuban-themed Havana Bar – a homage to the Cuban capital with cocktails – taking shape, as well as the Limelight Lounge, another live music Venus.

Camp Ocean – a kid’s play area – and the adjacent Dr Seuss Bookville also feature in the behind-the-scenes clips.

Spa lovers will also love the behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the Cloud 9 Spa – which will be one of the largest wellness areas at sea when it launches.

With the ship still under construction, Meyer Turku workers are still working on the installation of BOLT – the first rollercoaster at sea.

The ship’s 2,600 staterooms are also being completed, including 180 lavish suites across 11 different categories.

Mardi Gras’ six themed zones are also taking shape, including restaurants from Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri, Rudi Sodamin and Carnival Cruise Line’s CFO (that’s chief fun officer) Shaquille O’Neal.

When she launches, Mardi Gras will be the first ship in North America powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). As it stands, the ship is scheduled to enter service on 6 February 2021, sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship will operate week-long itineraries operating week-long itineraries along the coast of Florida, the Bahamas and Mexico’s Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Mardi Gras was originally due to enter service later this year, but its launch date was pushed back due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.