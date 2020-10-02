Carnival Cruise Line has made the tough decision to cancel a host of its cruises in November and December.

Due to continued travel uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the US-based cruise line has cancelled all of its remaining 2020 cruises, apart from sailings out of Miami and Port Canaveral.

The decision was made after the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) announced its decision to earlier this week to extend the US’ no-sail order until the end of October.

Following the news, Carnival Cruise Line made the decision to focus solely on its Florida homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral.

The move will allow the cruise line to focus on getting cruise operations up and running in the two ports and make sure health and safety protocols are adhered to.

Despite Miami and Port Canaveral still on track for action, Carnival is offering guests who have a cruise booked from these two port in November and December a couple of options.

Passengers are able to get a full refund or opt for a future cruise credit to rebook a sailing, with an added bonus of some extra on board credit.

Addressing the cancellation of sailings, president of Carnival Cruise Line Christine Duffy said: “As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in.

“And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will centre our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral.”

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions.

“The patience and support of our guests and travel agent partners have been a huge motivation to our team as we have worked through this unprecedented situation and we are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right.”

While the cruise line may have cancelled many of its 2020 sailings, 2021 is looking like an exciting year for the cruise line – with the launch of new ship Mardi Gras.

The new ship – featuring the world’s first at-sea rollercoaster – is due to enter service in February 2021, and the cruise line recently shared a sneak peek video of what’s in store for passengers…