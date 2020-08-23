Carnival Cruise Line is still finding cause to celebrate during the pandemic as it prepares to launch its swanky new ship in 2022.

Ahead of the launch, the cruise line has just revealed that its next Excel-class ship will be named Carnival Celebration.

The name has been chosen as the launch of the ship will coincide with the line’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2022.

In true star-studded style, the name was announced on social media by a number of Carnival’s well-known celebrity partners and ambassadors, including TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford, restaurateur Guy Fieri and basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.

🎉 Are you ready to see what our newest ship’s name will be? 🎉 Thanks to all our partners for helping us unbox the name. Plus, she’ll be arriving just in time for our 50th birthday year. #ChooseFun #Carnival Sign-up to be the first to know more: https://t.co/rNrJ0WbSZ2 pic.twitter.com/TF1m6ZARSQ — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) August 21, 2020

The video posted on social media channels showed each of the celebrities unbox a letter that spelt out the name of the new Carnival ship.

Carnival Celebration will be the sister ship of the line’s first Excel-class vessel, Mardi Gras, which is due to join the fleet in February 2021, and will include some of the same features as her sister, including the first rollercoaster at sea, Bolt (pictured above).

Celebration was incidentally also the name of one of the line’s most popular early ships.

Carnival Cruise Line president, Christine Duffy, said: “The name Carnival Celebration couldn’t be more perfect for a ship that will be a key component of our 50th birthday festivities.

“Many thanks to our celebrity partners who helped us officially ‘unbox the fun’ and reveal the name of a ship that promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet.”

Carnival Celebration will start sailing from Port Miami in November 2022.

The launch of 5,200 passenger Mardi Gras, which has been dubbed one of the biggest cruise ship launches of the year, has been delayed until February 2021. Itineraries on the shiny new LNG-powered vessel out of Port Canaveral from 14 November 2020 to 30 January 2021 have now been cancelled.

A $200 million refit on the cards for Carnival Radiance has also been pushed back until next spring.

Carnival Breeze‘s sailings from Fort Lauderdale from 7 November 2020 to 7 March 2021 have been cancelled along with Carnival Magic‘s transatlantic and European itineraries from 13 March 2021 to 3 May 2021.

Visit carnival.com for more information.