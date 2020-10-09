Despite its launch date being a little way off – two years to be exact – Carnival Cruise Line has opened bookings for its newest ship Carnival Celebration.

The ship is due to enter service in 2022, the sister ship to highly anticipated Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first XL-class ship.

Carnival Celebration is making its debut in 2022 as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, which will kick off in March of that year.

Getting British passengers involved in the celebrations, Carnival has revealed that Carnival Celebration will show face in Southampton.

From Southampton, the brand new ship will sail a 14-day Transatlantic crossing from Southampton to Miami.

The ship will depart on 6 November 2022 and arrive in Miami on 20 November 2020.

Stops on the inaugural cruise will include La Coruna, Vigo, Maderia and Tenerife.

Following on from her maiden voyage, Carnival Celebration will then sail year-round itineraries in the paradise waters of the Caribbean.

Carnival Celebration is the newest ship in the pipeline for Carnival, and does exactly what it says on the tin.

Named in honour of the original MS Celebration, and giving passengers a reason to smile and celebrate, the ship will feature six themed ‘zones’ with their own unique experienced and vibe.

Celebration will also be the second ship ever to have the BOLT rollercoaster – following on from Mardi Gras which is due to launch next year.

Dining options on board will include the return of Bonsai Teppanyaki, RedFrog Tiki Bar, Family Feud Live, Havana Bar, Seuss at Sea, Playlist Productions and more.

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said:

“Carnival Celebration promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet – just in time for our 50th birthday – and we’ve put together a terrific array of itineraries kicking off with a two-week-long inaugural transatlantic cruise and then year-round Caribbean sailings from PortMiami featuring some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the region.”