2022 may seem like a long way off, but with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic having put a stop to the majority of cruises in 2020 and beyond due to the global suspension of sailings, Carnival Cruise Line has taken this opportunity to plan ahead for its 50th birthday.

To mark this impressive milestone, the US-based cruise line, which has become well-known for its playful and fun-loving spirit, is planning a series of events and commemorative sailings featuring special entertainment and itineraries.

Even more excitingly, the celebrations – which will kick off in March 2022 – will culminate with the arrival of Carnival Cruise Line’s next Excel-class cruise ship in November 2022.

The sister ship of Mardi Gras will sail from Miami and have similar features including the Bolt rollercoaster, which is notably the first rollercoaster at sea.

Yet to be named, the new cruise ship’s delivery date of November 2022 has been confirmed from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

This month, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it had to delay its European deployment plans once again, following the fall out from the pandemic, posting the news on its Twitter page.

Important update for guests on select future sailings. pic.twitter.com/uoQDiG9KPE — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) July 7, 2020

The cruise line planned to launch back in Europe in 2021, along with launching its new ship Mardi Gras, later this year, but both have now been pushed back.

The launch of 5,200 passenger Mardi Gras, which has been dubbed one of the biggest cruise ship launches of the year, has now been delayed until February 2021. Itineraries on the shiny new LNG-powered vessel out of Port Canaveral from 14 November 2020 to 30 January 2021 have now been cancelled.

A $200 million refit on the cards for Carnival Radiance has also been pushed back until next spring.

Carnival Breeze‘s sailings from Fort Lauderdale from 7 November 2020 to 7 March 2021 have been cancelled along with Carnival Magic‘s transatlantic and European itineraries from 13 March 2021 to 3 May 2021.

Visit carnival.com/sailabration for more information.