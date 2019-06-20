As we await the highly-anticipated launch of Carnival’s Mardi Gras in 2020, the cruise line has whetted our appetite by releasing details of the bar and dining spots that will be on board the new ship.

The varied culinary offerings, which will be available within the ship’s Lido and Summer Landing zones, will include popular branded outlets Street Eats, Redfrog Tiki Bar and The Watering Hole, as well as a Big Chicken restaurant created by Carnival CFO and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Open-air restaurant Street Eats will bring popular world street food to the high seas with three themed kiosks offering fried, steamed and plancha (skillet) delicacies. The grab-and-go venue is ideal for guests looking for a quick bite on board and will feature a rotating menu, with delicious plates such as falafel, bao buns and kebabs on offer.

Bedecked in tiki heads, floral patterns and vibrant colours, the two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar has been designed to transport guests to a South Pacific paradise and in true seafaring spirit, will serve up authentic rum cocktails such as Polynesian Punch, Red’s Rum Runner Jumper and Jungle Bird.

For guests missing their local summer watering hole back home, Carnival has recreated one on board. Situated with The Patio at Summer Landing, The Watering Hole has been modelled on a fun backyard gathering spot and is where passengers can have a beer or cocktail with friends while enjoying sweeping sea views.

Mardi Gras will feature the second Big Chicken restaurant at sea. Having debuted on Carnival Radiance in 2020, the eatery will be located aft on Lido Deck and will feature all-inclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, with all dishes having been taste-tested by O’Neal and based on his favourite recipes.

Also available within the Lido zone will be the largest Guy’s Burger Joint in the fleet developed by US Food Network personality Guy Fieri, a New England-inspired Seafood Shack, Mexican-themed eatery BlueIguana Cantina and the Lido Marketplace.

Within Summer Landing, guests will find an expansive outdoor deck area with an infinity pool and two whirlpools; a sports bar featuring both indoor and outdoor television screens; a hang-out space with trivia, arts and crafts, and dance classes, and an expanded Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, Mardi Gras is slated to enter service in Europe on 31 August 2020, before repositioning to New York for a series of voyages. It will then move to Port Canaveral for year-round seven-day Caribbean cruises beginning in October 2020.

For more information, visit carnival.com.