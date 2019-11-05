Carnival Cruise Line has welcomed another cruise ship to its colourful fold, its 27th ship and third vessel in the popular Vista class, Carnival Panorama.

The ship is currently heading to Long Beach, California ahead of her naming ceremony in December, after being delivered to Carnival Cruise Line by Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

“Carnival Panorama is the 15th ship built by Fincantieri for Carnival Cruise Line and once again, the skill and hard work of hundreds of talented craftspeople are on display here aboard the beautiful Carnival Panorama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our guests absolutely love Carnival Vista and Horizon, and we are certain they are going to love their sister Carnival Panorama.”

With Long Beach as her homeport, Carnival Panorama will be Carnival’s first new ship home-ported on the West Coast of the US in more than 20 years.

Waiting to welcome guests, Carnival Panorama will focus on connecting passengers with the sea, offering more views of the ocean in its design than before.

Features include the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea, as well as the first in-fleet culinary studio, where guests can take part in cooking classes, tastings and foodie-themed activities hosted by the ship’s chefs.

Long-time guest favourites such as the WaterWorks aqua park, Sky Ride, and dining venues like Bonsai Teppanyaki and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse (from Foot Network star Guy Fieri) all feature on the new ship.

Along with affordable interiors, a range of spa staterooms and suites are also on board, coming with special perks, including access to the Cloud 9 Spa. Tropical-inspired Havana Staterooms will have access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.

For more information, visit carnival.co.uk.