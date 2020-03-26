In 2018 one cruise ship rocked the travel world, Celebrity Edge. The ship won a host of awards, including Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places in 2019, and it’s near identical sister ship Celebrity Apex is now launching. Its chic interiors have been designed by Kelly Hoppen, a levitating Magic Carpet adds extra excitement and a Rooftop Garden provides incredible sea views.

Hosting a pride parties at sea and a wellness day with Gwyneth Paltrow herself, Celebrity Apex is the place to be in 2020.

Fast facts

15

Decks

1,467

Cabins

3

Pools

1

Magic carpet

2,900

Passengers

1,320

Crew

Restaurants

Passengers on Apex will have access to 10 complimentary dining options, along with a further 7 new speciality. Leave your wallet in the room and dine in the international Main Dining room, healthy Spa Café and Mast Grill, while pay a bit extra and you’ll get Raw on 5, greenery-filled Eden and French Le Grand Bistro.

Bars

With 2,900 passengers on board, all looking for a good time, it makes sense that there are 11 bars and lounges. The most impressive of all is Eden, a towering atrium with a Library of Plants adorning the bar. Admire the herb wall while you sip on a fresh botanical cocktail.

Spa/gym

There’s something about Apex that makes you want to look and feel you best, and for that there’s an expansive Spa Thermal Suite and Fitness Centre. Take a Peleton or hot yoga class, enjoy one of 124 treatments and experience the Float Room, Infrared Sauna, Hamman and healing Salt Room.

Pools

Perfect for cooling off after a day in the Med or Caribbean, Apex has a huge 23-metre-long outdoor pool, framed by two spaceship-like hot tubs, and a special -Class pool for suite guests. For cooler clime cruises such as the Norwegian Fjords, there’s an indoor pool in the solarium.

Cabins

From cosy interiors to entire villas at sea, there’s something for every budget on Celebrity Apex. Spit into six categories, guests can experience Infinite Balcony Staterooms, Aqua Class Spa accommodation, and an exclusive Retreat area packed with luxury suites.

Entertainment

Apex guests will never tire of things to do, from experiencing the ever-changing Magic Carpet to taking in a performance at sultry The Club or the main theatre. For kids, there’s even an on-board ‘camp at sea’, offering hundreds of fun-filled activities.