Today, Celebrity Cruises announced Reshma Saujani, author of international bestseller “Brave Not Perfect”, as Godmother of their ship Celebrity Apex. Saujani will name the new ship at an official inaugural ceremony in Southampton, 30 March, 2020.

This is part of the Godmother series that Celebrity Cruises are running. For each of their revolutionary Edge Series ships, the cruise line will select a Godmother. Each of these will be someone who’s breaking ground in their respective field, from all over the world.

The first Edge Series Godmother, who inaugurated Celebrity Edge in November 2018, was Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, renowned globally for her advocacy of educational opportunities for girls everywhere.

Apart from being internationally praised for her acclaimed “Brave Not Perfect” novel, Saujani is also founder and CEO of Girls Who Code – an organisation which runs free programmes for girls from ages 11-18, inspiring them to be excited about coding and computer science by providing learning opportunities and support from female role models, like Saujani herself.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said: “Reshma is bridging the gap in the historically male-dominated technology industry.

“With Girls Who Code, she is evolving the image of what a computer programmer looks like and does, inspiring a whole new generation of girls and women to bravely pursue this field. She is the perfect Godmother for Celebrity Apex.”

Saujani is also a lifelong activist and was the first Indian American woman to run for U.S. Congress in 2010. She was full of praise for Celebrity Cruises, a cruise line which is pioneering a more gender balanced future within the nautical world.

Saujani said: “Just as we are on a mission to close the gender gap in tech in our lifetimes, Celebrity Cruises is leading the way in the in the maritime industry.”

Celebrity Cruises is collaborating with Girls Who Code to offer more coding programmes for girls, as part of cruise line’s Camp at Sea S.T.E.M. experiences on board Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge.