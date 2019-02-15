The American Ballet Theatre and Daniel Boulud will be working with Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has announced partnerships with the American Ballet Theatre and world-renowned Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud – as it looks to take its entertainment and culinary offerings to the next level.

Guests on board select Celebrity Cruises ships will have the chance to experience exclusive American Ballet Theatre performances, join the dancers for intimate seminars, try out ballet & barre classes, and embark on unforgettable shore excursions to American Ballet Theatre performances.

Meanwhile, Daniel Boulud will design signature culinary experiences for the exclusive Suite Class restaurant Luminae and for the brand-new ‘Chef’s Table by Daniel Boulud’, which will include a private galley tour and five-course dining experience, plus guest chef appearances on board.

Daniel Boulud will also start a culinary mentorship programme where the most talented up-and-coming chefs can hone their craft by learning from the best in Celebrity Cruises’ kitchens and in Boulud’s.

‘Our guests know to expect something unique, upscale and unexpected each time they step onboard. By partnering with American Ballet Theatre and the world’s leading culinary authority, Daniel Boulud, we are creating experiences that won’t just meet those expectations but shatter them,’ says Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises

These incredible new experiences with American Ballet Theatre and Daniel Boulud will begin rolling out across their fleet in 2019, starting with Celebrity Summit, then Celebrity Equinox, and Celebrity Millennium.

All three ships are being transformed in 2019 as part of the Celebrity Revolution, a $500 million fleet-wide modernisation to bring the finest designs and venues from the line’s newest ship, Celebrity Edge, to the rest of the fleet.

