Following the launch of the revolutionary $1bn Celebrity Edge, we have all been waiting with bated breath to see how her sister ship, Celebrity Apex, will fare in comparison.

And turns out we don’t have much longer to wait as Celebrity Cruises has announced that she will be ready ahead of her schedule at the end of March 2020.

As such, the cruise line will be inviting guests on an exciting preview sailing on board Celebrity Apex on 1 April 2020. They will enjoy a sneak-peek of the innovative new ship, which will feature ground-breaking design elements that are exclusive to Celebrity’s Edge-class series, including the Magic Carpet, an ever-changing cantilevered platform that hangs from the side of the ship; an outdoor rooftop garden; a 22,000 ft spa, and Kelly Hoppen-designed staterooms.

The four-night preview sailing will embark from Southampton and sail to the beautiful city of Bruges and then on to Amsterdam, where it will stopover so guests can explore the Dutch capital.

Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity Cruises’ vice president and managing director for the UK, Ireland & Asia, commented:

“After a phenomenal response to our ‘game-changing’ ship Celebrity Edge last year, we couldn’t be more excited that sister ship, Celebrity Apex, will take to the water earlier than expected. The four-night “Preview Sailing” is the perfect introduction to luxury holidays at sea on a ship that breaks all the rules”.

The additional four-night Celebrity Apex Preview Sailing will be priced from £889 for an Oceanview stateroom, based on two people sharing, and will take place on 1 April 2020.

Celebrity Apex will then continue its European mini-season with five cruises to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe in spring 2020, before homeporting in Rome and Barcelona for the rest of the summer.

For more information, visit celebritycruises.co.uk.