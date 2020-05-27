With the global suspension of sailings due to the global coronavirus pandemic, cruise lines have not had much call to celebrate of late. And yet, Celebrity Cruises is choosing not to let these unprecedented times dampen its spirits by celebrating its 30th birthday.

The cruise line has chosen to mark the special occasion by releasing a video highlighting some of Celebrity’s most defining moments over the last three decades and reflecting on its journey “to push the limits of traditional cruising and create a unique modern luxury experience at sea”.

Celebrity Cruises has also taken this moment to look ahead to the next chapter of sailing once travel restrictions have been lifted.

Established in 1990 by the Greece-based Chandris Group, the line became part of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. seven years later in 1997. Today, the cruise line boasts 14 ships and thousands of team members from over 60 countries.

Celebrity Cruises has delivered a number of industry firsts and innovations over the years, including introducing specialty dining in 2000; hiring the first American female captain of a cruise ship in 2015; launching the Magic Carpet, the first cantilevered dining venue; and having the first all-female bridge and leadership team to command a cruise ship, among other achievements.

Celebrity Cruises president and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, said: “Having recently celebrated my 35th anniversary with the company, my time at RCL predates the acquisition of Celebrity Cruises, giving me a unique perspective in watching Celebrity grow from day one.

“I was a District Sales Manager in New England, at the time, and Celebrity was a formidable competitor that really started to change the complexion of premium cruising.

“For me, Celebrity’s legacy will be setting modern luxury cruising standards that are Celebrity’s to own, and then resetting and raising the bar, again and again. It is that spirit of pioneering that continues to take the brand and our guest experiences to new heights – and I’m not just talking about the view from the Magic Carpet.

“As we look ahead to the post-pandemic world we will sail in, there is more progress to be made in our industry. I am confident Celebrity – and the entire RCL family – will continue to lead every step of the way.

“Our next 30 years will be even more incredible thanks to the ongoing support of our travel partners, our loyal guests, our Captains and crew, and our shoreside team members.”

Since joining the RCL family, Celebrity Cruises has sailed to all seven continents and launched three series of ships.

In 2000, the company introduced the Celebrity Millennium Series, the first new-build vessels for the brand following Celebrity’s acquisition by RCL.

More recently, in 2018, the Celebrity Edge Series was introduced, with the first-in-series Celebrity Edge being named to Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places to visit list in 2019.

In addition, the line began operating three smaller expedition ships that sail the Galapagos Islands, including Celebrity Flora, which debuted last year and is the first purpose-built ship for the islands.

Visit celebritycruises.co.uk for more information.